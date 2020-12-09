Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 2)

Wednesday, December 9, 2020:

Kitara Vs UPDF – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso (4:30 PM)

Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso (4:30 PM) SC Vila Vs Mbarara City – Bombo Army Military Stadium, Bombo (4:30 PM)

Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club will be traveling to the Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso to face league debutants Kitara on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The army side is keen to build on the resounding 3-0 victory against Busoga at the Bombo Military Stadium on matchday one.

Head coach of UPDF Kefa Kisala anticipates an easy ride for the team basing on the performance and results from the opener.

“We had a good game against Busoga United, winning 3-0 on the day. I hope the players will replicate the same performance against Kitara at Kavumba,” Kisala, a former Uganda Cranes left-winger stated.

UPDF, like Kitara is also a newly promoted side in the top tier but had previously played in the Uganda Premier League.

With goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa, defender Joseph Bright Vuni, left-back Issa Mubiru and skipper Denis Ssekitoleko, the army side is assured of safe cover at the back-line with Simon Mbaziira also expected to provide the shield from the central midfield zone.

The Brian duo of Kayanja and Kalumba, both scorers against Busoga United will still be entrusted with the role to lead the quest for the goals.

Tried and tested center forward Dickens Okwi is also another back up strategy.

Team Kitara managed to secure a point in their first game away to Kyetume at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in a match that was dogged by license and jersey hitches.

Having settled and secured the licenses, Kitara who are coached by Anthony Ssekitto have organized their house in order and ready to give UPDF a good run of their money.

Goalkeeper Hillington Musoke is expected to maintain his slot in the goalkeeping posts ass the first choice Denis Kiyimba recovers from COVID-19.

Ssekitto has varying options in the midfield with the availability of experienced defender Musa Dokka, captain Maxwell Owachgui, Phillip Ssempira, Stuart Mwesigwa, Yasin Mubiru, Patrick Mugume, Duncan Ssemakula and Oscar Munihizi.

Hardworking midfielder Dan Ekoyu will be tasked to cover as many acres as possible in the spoiler’s role as Denis Monday, Nathan Ololo, Rogers Lwebuga, and pacy wide man Vincent Kasoki rove upfront.

Brian Muruli Mayanja, Peter Lumoro, and Walter Lubangakene are some of the forwards that will look for the much-desired goals on foster home ground at Kavumba.

“We are settled now and expect to have a good match. The license issues have since been resolved. There is mental stability unlike with the first game,” Ssekitto disclosed.

Whereas UPDF is seeking for the second win to play catch up to leaders KCCA, Kitara will be all out to look for maximum points and record their opening win in the season.

The other game on Wednesday will witness Sports Club Villa play host to Western Uganda based Mbarara City at the Bombo Army Military Stadium.

