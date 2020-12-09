SC Villa 3-0 Mbarara City

Isaac Ogwang got off the mark for SC Villa as the side won 3-0 against Mbarara City on their first home game at Bombo Barracks.

Derrick Ndahiro scored the other goal for the sixteen time champions who have now won four successive home games against the Ankole Lions.

Man of the Match award for Isaac Ogwang Credit: John Batanudde/Kawowo Sports

Ndahiro, returning from injury scored from the spot in the 20th minute after Goffin Oyirowoth was brought down in the area.

Ogwang doubled the Jogoos lead nine minutes later capitalizing on an error by goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba who spilled Oyirowoth’s effort.

Seven minutes later, Ogwang headed home another well weighed cross into the area to make the points safe.

In the second half, Mbarara City put up a better challenge with former SC Villa forward Bashir Mutanda coming close but the Jogoos defended resolutely.

SC Villa players celebrates one of their goals against Mbarara City Credit: John Batanudde/Kawowo Sports

Ndahiro could have ended the day on the brace but he missed a second half penalty after Pistis Balenge handled in the area.

Villa move third on the log with four points in two games, two points adrift of leaders KCCA.