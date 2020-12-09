2020 Senior Golf Championship: Saturday, 12th December

*At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Days after the signature championship on the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) calendar (Uganda Golf Open series) ended successfully at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala, the golfing fraternity is braced for a busy weekend.

The annual Uganda Senior Golf championship will swing off on Saturday, 12th December 2020 at the par 72 UGC course at Kitante, Kampala.

On the same day, the menu is rich with the Tororo Open and the end of year ladies open in Entebbe.

Back to the seniors open in Kampala, at least 150 participants are expected in the one day championship bankrolled by Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

It is now five years since UCAA has been funding this championship organized by the Uganda Senior Golfing Society.

The official launch of this year’s tournament was held on the terraces of the 19th hole at the Uganda Golf Club on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

At the same launch, UCAA announced their sponsorship package of Shs.7,000,000.

Mark Ntege, the chairman of Uganda Seniors Golfing Society expressed gratitude to the sponsors, the union, UGU and the entire golfing fraternity for enabling the championship to take place to take place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic panic.

Uganda Seniors Golf Society Chairman Mark Ntege receives a trophy from Vianney Luggya at Uganda Golf Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

I am grateful to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) for the sponsorship over the years. We thank the Uganda Golf Union and Uganda Golf Club for hosting us since inception. This will be a one day competition unlike the previous editions because of the COVID-19 restrictions. We shall have an official tee-off by 10 am” Mark Ntege, Chairman Uganda Seniors Golfing Society

With a reduced sponsorship package of Shs 7M compared to last year’s Shs 25M, UCAA public relations manager Vianney Luggya elucidated that the mess was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are have been forced to slightly lower the sponsorship from last year’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, we managed to have the event take place.” Luggya explained.

Vianney Luggya, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) Public Relations Manager (Credit: David Isabirye)

Over 40 senior golfers are registered for the championship that has the main event registered for the 55 years old persons and above.

Those below 55 years will play in the subsidiary category with golfers expected to come from all the corners of the country across the different clubs of Mbarara, FortPortal, Lira, Jinja, Kampala, Entebbe, among others.

Joseph Adrapi, an official in charge of Quality Assurance at UCAA assured that the main sponsors will field a four man team of Michael Tumusiime (handicap 3) as well as the Paul duo of Inziri and Kalembe (each handicap 17).

This tournament is also part of UCAA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) cause, executed to celebrate the annual Aviation week, held since the Chicago Convention of 1944.

Mark Ntege, Uganda Seniors Golfing Society Chairman (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other partners who have joined hands to see that the tournament progresses smoothly include; Uganda Airlines, Uganda Breweries, Crown Beverages Limited, Ultra Uganda (provided the main trophy) among others.

Other members of the Uganda Seniors Golfing Society who graced the launch were Patrick Billy (Treasurer), Patrick Kagoro (Secretary) and a committee member, Fred Kasumba.

The winners will be determined via the nett scoring system.