URA FC head coach Sam Ssimbwa was left disappointed after his side were held to a goalless draw by Soltilo Bright Stars FC on Tuesday in Bombo.

This was the second draw for the Tax Collectors in as many games. They had played out a one-all draw against Mbarara City FC in the season opener.

Ssimbwa, in his post-match briefing, pointed out ineffectiveness in front of goal as the reason why they didn’t pick maximum points.

“I’m disappointed with the result and performance. Our target was to collect maximum points but were not able to take our chances.

“We played above average and to me, I think we could have taken day because we created scoring chances but unfortunately, Mukwala did not what he is supposed to do.”

The coach was also quick to point out that his team missed key players who were ruled out because of COVID-19. Some of these include Cromwell Rwothomio.

“My top two strikers are out because of COVID-19. If we can bring in Kigongo as our lead striker, that clearly tells the situation we are in.”

Sound on. Head coach Sam Ssimbwa gives his analysis of game yesterday.#URAFC pic.twitter.com/WXFlrrsq5x — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) December 9, 2020

With SC Villa as their next opponent on Saturday, Ssimbwa is confident they will go back and try to rectify the mistakes made in the opening two games.

“We shall go back to the drawing board and see where we need to address. We shall try to sharpen our strikers but also the attacking midfielders. So that when the strikers are not effective, the midfielders can deliver.”

Despite a false start, URA FC is seen as a title contender this season and will try to break the 7-year duopoly between Vipers SC and KCCA FC.