Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 2)

URA 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Wakiso Giants 2-2 Kyetume

Kyetume Busoga United 1-3 BUL

KCCA 8-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka MYDA 1-3 Police

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club remains win-less after two matches of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

The tax collectors played to their second draw following a non-scoring match with visiting Soltilo Bright Stars at the Arena of Visions Stadium in Luweero on match day two.

The two clubs were up to the task at hand with defensive display throughout the 90 minutes of game.

URA Head coach Sam Ssimbwa talks to his players during a break (Credit: URA FC Media)

Soltilo Bright Stars’ defender Simon Kato Ssemayange was cautioned three minutes into the second half by referee Alex Muhabi.

“We played above average but we missed converting the chances created. We shall improve in the next match” Sam Ssimbwa said after the match.

URA had opened up with a one all draw away to Mbarara City in the opening match.

Soltilo Bright Stars fell 2-1 at home to KCCA in the official opening match last week.

URA team warm up at the Arena of Visions (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: Nafian Legason Alionzi (Goalkeeper), Ashraf Mandela, Brian Majwega, Beniamin Nyakoojo, Hudu Mulikyi, Julius Mutyaba, Ivan Sserubiri, Saidi Kyeyune(Captain), Joackim Ojera, Michael Birungi, Steven Mukwala

Subs: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Goalkeeper), Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Arafat Galiwango, Farouk Katongole, Ivan Ntege, Ivan Sseruyidde, Mpoza, Ronald Kigongo

Head Coach: Sam Ssimbwa

Assistant Coach: George William Lutalo

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Benson Wagima (Goalkeeper), Andrew Kaggwa, Simon Kato Ssemayange, Derrick Ngoobi, Allan Katwe, Hamisi Gabite, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Ronald Ssempala, Augustine Gadaffi Kacancu, Joseph Akandwanaho

Subs: Simon Tamale (Goalkeeper), Andrew Kyambadde, James Angu, Jonathan Gift Odongo, Sulaiman Ssebuunza, Ibrahim Kasinde, Henry Kiwanuka

Head Coach: Abubakar Mbowa

Assistant Coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Match Officials: