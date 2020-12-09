Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 2)
- URA 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars
- Wakiso Giants 2-2 Kyetume
- Busoga United 1-3 BUL
- KCCA 8-0 Onduparaka
- MYDA 1-3 Police
Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club remains win-less after two matches of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.
The tax collectors played to their second draw following a non-scoring match with visiting Soltilo Bright Stars at the Arena of Visions Stadium in Luweero on match day two.
The two clubs were up to the task at hand with defensive display throughout the 90 minutes of game.
Soltilo Bright Stars’ defender Simon Kato Ssemayange was cautioned three minutes into the second half by referee Alex Muhabi.
“We played above average but we missed converting the chances created. We shall improve in the next match” Sam Ssimbwa said after the match.
URA had opened up with a one all draw away to Mbarara City in the opening match.
Soltilo Bright Stars fell 2-1 at home to KCCA in the official opening match last week.
Team Line Ups:
URA XI: Nafian Legason Alionzi (Goalkeeper), Ashraf Mandela, Brian Majwega, Beniamin Nyakoojo, Hudu Mulikyi, Julius Mutyaba, Ivan Sserubiri, Saidi Kyeyune(Captain), Joackim Ojera, Michael Birungi, Steven Mukwala
Subs: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Goalkeeper), Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Arafat Galiwango, Farouk Katongole, Ivan Ntege, Ivan Sseruyidde, Mpoza, Ronald Kigongo
Head Coach: Sam Ssimbwa
Assistant Coach: George William Lutalo
Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Benson Wagima (Goalkeeper), Andrew Kaggwa, Simon Kato Ssemayange, Derrick Ngoobi, Allan Katwe, Hamisi Gabite, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Ronald Ssempala, Augustine Gadaffi Kacancu, Joseph Akandwanaho
Subs: Simon Tamale (Goalkeeper), Andrew Kyambadde, James Angu, Jonathan Gift Odongo, Sulaiman Ssebuunza, Ibrahim Kasinde, Henry Kiwanuka
Head Coach: Abubakar Mbowa
Assistant Coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa
Match Officials:
- Centre Referee: Alex Muhabi
- First Assistant Referee: Issa Masembe
- Second Assistant Referee: Robson Atusinguza
- Fourth Official: Diana Murungi
- Referees’ Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba