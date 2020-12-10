The FUFA Dispute Resolution Chamber has made a ruling on the controversial move of Andrew Kawooya from Vipers to KCCA FC.

Kawooya’s move from Vipers Junior Team during the offseason was a subject of controversy with both teams claiming the player.

In their ruling, the Dispute Resolution Chamber says the highly-rated attacking midfielder shall only exercise his right to seek the registration to a club of his choice after January 23, 2021 which is the day his binding youth agreement with Vipers SC expires.

Full ruling of Fufa Dispute Resolution Chamber’s

Findings:

The Player together with his guardian signed a youth agreement with Vipers SC for the duration of six (6) years instead of three (3) years contrary to Article 21 of the RSTP. It should be noted however, that the longer term duration does not invalidate

the entire contract as only the clause referring to a longer duration is the one considered null and void. Accordingly, the three –year term stipulated in Article 21(D) of the FUFA RSTP comes to an end on the 23rd January 2021. Article 21(B)(i) provides. “A player transferring from a FLFA shall be authorized by the Mother Club.” further, clause (v) states, “It is prohibited for players registered with one FLFA to make contact by training or playing with another FLFA or Club without the written consent of the FLFA that owns these players. Any party that contravenes this provision shall be liable to disciplinary Action.”

From the facts at hand, the Player, his guardian and KCCA seem to have acted in bad faith vis-à-vis Vipers SC.

On one side, the Player and his guardians never made known to Vipers SC about their desire to register for another club.

On the other side, KCCA FC never made any effort to seek formal authorization from the player’s mother club.

ON THESE FINDINGS, The Dispute Resolution Chamber rules that: