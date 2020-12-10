2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 3):
Friday, 11th December 2020:
Busoga United Vs Kyetume – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4 PM)
The 2020-21 Uganda Premier League returns with match day three on Friday, 11th December 2020.
Among the four games lined up, Busoga United and Kyetume will face off at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.
Both clubs host their matches at Njeru have had a match at the same venue.
Kyetume squandered a goal lead in their match against newcomers Kitara to draw one all.
In their second game, they were held by Kyetume in a 4 goal thriller at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.
On the other hand, Busoga United has lost two of their opening matches of the season.
They fell terribly 3-0 away to newly promoted UPDF and 3-1 to rivals BUL during the Jinja derby.
Therefore, the contest between Busoga United and Kyetume will be a game for the two parties to save face in the quest for the much needed opening victory.
Key parties:
Busoga United, under Abbey Bogere Kikomeko will look to several players as goalkeepers Ali Kimera and Rogers Omedwa, defenders Hakim Magombe, Franco Onen, George Kasonko, Douglas Muganga, midfielders Jeromy Kirya, Gerald Bagoole and Godfrey Akol, as well as forwards Isma Mugulusi, Sharif Kimbowa, Anthony Mayanja and Paul Ssekulima for inspiration.
Livingstone Mbabazi’s Kyetume has the likes of Joel Mutakubwa (goalkeeper), Musitafa Mujjuzi, Benon Tahomera, Steven Kabuye, Sharif Ssaaka, Baker Buyala and others.
This contest will be handled by Rajab Bakasambe (center referee), Isa Masembe (first assistant referee), Robson Atusinguza (seconda assistant referee), Anna Akoyi (fourth official) and Ali Kalyango (referee assessor).
Other Match Day 3 Games:
MYDA Vs Onduparaka – King George Stadium, Tororo (4 PM)
• Referee: Ali Kaddu
• Assistant Referee 1: Mustafa Mafumu
• Assistant Referee 2: Richard Mugerwa
• Fourth Official: Godfrey Sajjabi
• Referee Assessor: Magaret Kubingi
KCCA Vs Mbarara City – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4 PM)
• Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat
• Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello
• Assistant Referee 2: Samuel Mbabali
• Fourth official: Diana Murungi
• Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo
Saturday, 12th December 2020:
Express Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Betway Muteesa II Memorial Stadium, Wankulukuku
- Referee: Mashood Ssali
- Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya
- Assistant Referee 2: Stephen Kimayo
- Fourth Official: Lucky Kasalirwe
- Referee Assessor: Denis Batte
Saturday, 12th December 2020:
Wakiso Giants Vs Vipers – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso (3 PM)
- Referee: Joseph Ochom
- Assistant Referee 1: Malex Nakitto
- Assistant Referee 2: Gilbery Ngyendo
- Fourth Official: Muzamiru Waiswa
- Referee Assessor: Amin Aziz Bbosa
Kitara Vs Police – Kavumba Recreational Stadium (4 PM)
- Referee: George Olemu
- Assistant Referee 1: Emmanuel Okudra
- Assistant Referee 2: Ahmed Kakembo
- Fourth Official: Timothy Gumisiza
- Referee Assessor: Samuel Egesa Wesonga
UPDF Vs BUL – Bombo Military Stadium (4 PM)
- Referee: Alex Muhabi
- Assistant Referee 1: Jane Mutonyi
- Assistant Referee 2: Tonny Ajir
- Fourth Official: Paul Omara
- Referee Assessor: Yusuf Awuye
URA Vs Sports Club Villa – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University Main Campus – Luwero (4 PM)
- Referee: William Oloya
- Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello
- Assistant Referee 2: Docus Atuhaire
- Fourth Official: John Bosco Kalibbala
- Referee Assessor: Brian Miiro Nsubuga