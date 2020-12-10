2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 3):

Friday, 11th December 2020:

Busoga United Vs Kyetume – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (4 PM)

The 2020-21 Uganda Premier League returns with match day three on Friday, 11th December 2020.

Among the four games lined up, Busoga United and Kyetume will face off at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Both clubs host their matches at Njeru have had a match at the same venue.

Kyetume squandered a goal lead in their match against newcomers Kitara to draw one all.

In their second game, they were held by Kyetume in a 4 goal thriller at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

On the other hand, Busoga United has lost two of their opening matches of the season.

They fell terribly 3-0 away to newly promoted UPDF and 3-1 to rivals BUL during the Jinja derby.

Therefore, the contest between Busoga United and Kyetume will be a game for the two parties to save face in the quest for the much needed opening victory.

Key parties:

Busoga United, under Abbey Bogere Kikomeko will look to several players as goalkeepers Ali Kimera and Rogers Omedwa, defenders Hakim Magombe, Franco Onen, George Kasonko, Douglas Muganga, midfielders Jeromy Kirya, Gerald Bagoole and Godfrey Akol, as well as forwards Isma Mugulusi, Sharif Kimbowa, Anthony Mayanja and Paul Ssekulima for inspiration.

Kyetume XI that faced Kitara at Njeru

Livingstone Mbabazi’s Kyetume has the likes of Joel Mutakubwa (goalkeeper), Musitafa Mujjuzi, Benon Tahomera, Steven Kabuye, Sharif Ssaaka, Baker Buyala and others.

This contest will be handled by Rajab Bakasambe (center referee), Isa Masembe (first assistant referee), Robson Atusinguza (seconda assistant referee), Anna Akoyi (fourth official) and Ali Kalyango (referee assessor).

Other Match Day 3 Games:

MYDA Vs Onduparaka – King George Stadium, Tororo (4 PM)

• Referee: Ali Kaddu

• Assistant Referee 1: Mustafa Mafumu

• Assistant Referee 2: Richard Mugerwa

• Fourth Official: Godfrey Sajjabi

• Referee Assessor: Magaret Kubingi

KCCA Vs Mbarara City – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4 PM)

• Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat

• Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello

• Assistant Referee 2: Samuel Mbabali

• Fourth official: Diana Murungi

• Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo

Saturday, 12th December 2020:

Express Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Betway Muteesa II Memorial Stadium, Wankulukuku

Referee: Mashood Ssali

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Stephen Kimayo

Fourth Official: Lucky Kasalirwe

Referee Assessor: Denis Batte

Saturday, 12th December 2020:

Wakiso Giants Vs Vipers – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso (3 PM)

Referee: Joseph Ochom

Assistant Referee 1: Malex Nakitto

Assistant Referee 2: Gilbery Ngyendo

Fourth Official: Muzamiru Waiswa

Referee Assessor: Amin Aziz Bbosa

Kitara Vs Police – Kavumba Recreational Stadium (4 PM)

Referee: George Olemu

Assistant Referee 1: Emmanuel Okudra

Assistant Referee 2: Ahmed Kakembo

Fourth Official: Timothy Gumisiza

Referee Assessor: Samuel Egesa Wesonga

UPDF Vs BUL – Bombo Military Stadium (4 PM)

Referee: Alex Muhabi

Assistant Referee 1: Jane Mutonyi

Assistant Referee 2: Tonny Ajir

Fourth Official: Paul Omara

Referee Assessor: Yusuf Awuye

URA Vs Sports Club Villa – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University Main Campus – Luwero (4 PM)

Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Docus Atuhaire