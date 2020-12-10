Uganda Cranes will prepare for the 2021 African Nations Championship (CHAN) with matches against Cameroon, Niger, and Zambia.

Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) announced today that the four-team mini-tournament will take place from January 1-7.

The visiting teams are expected in Yaoundé on December 29

“Yes, we are going to be part of it,” FUFA Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein, confirmed to Kawowo Sports.

Uganda’s team is expected to be name after the Uganda Premier League breaks off on December 20.

At the CHAN final tournament that will take place from January 17 to February 7, Uganda is housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Togo, and Rwanda.