Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) striker Brian Kalumba has stated that he is hungry for more goals in the Uganda Premier League.

Kalumba has scored 5 goals in 2 matches following a haul (4 goals) against newcomers Kitara and 1 against Busoga United.

On loan from the reigning league champions Vipers, Kalumba has now set his target upon taking the golden boot at the end of the season.

I want to score as many as goals as possible. My target is to become the top scorer of the Uganda Premier League. I thank my teammates for the spirt Brian Kalumba, UPDF Football Club Striker

Against Busoga United, Kalumba scored one goal and Brian Kayanja got the other before defender Douglas Muganga’s own goal as the army side comfortably won 3-0 on match day 1.

During match day 2, Kalumba ran rout with 4 goals to his name and a man of the match accolade when UPDF humiliated Kitara 5-1 in another one sided duel.

Kayanja scored a stunning shot for the fifth goal as UPDF started strongly in the 2020-21 season.

Kalumba believes that the loan spell at UPDF will give him confidence and get the playing time that he has always craved for at Vipers.

“I always wanted playing time. Thanks be to God, I have now got it. I want to continue working hard and score in all the matches” Kalumba added.

UPDF will face BUL next on Saturday, 12th December 2020 at the Bombo Military Barracks Stadium.