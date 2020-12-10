Action in the Uganda Premier League will continue this weekend with eight games lined up.

The Referees Appointments Committee has FUFA has assigned the match officials that will handle game on Friday and Saturday.

Champions Vipers SC will for the first time this season be in action with a trip to Wakissha Grounds to face Wakiso Giants FC.

UPDF FC and KCCA FC who are the only teams to collect maximum points this season will also return to action both at home to BUL FC and Mbarara City FC respectively.

Below is the full list of match officials appointed;

Friday, 11th December 2020

MYDA FC Vs Onduparaka FC -King George IV Memorial Stadium

Centre Referee:Ali Kaddu

First Assistant: Mustafa Mafumu

Second Assistant:Richard Mugerwa

Fourth official:Godfrey Sajjabi

Referee Assessor: Margaret Kubingi

Friday, 11th December 2020

KCCA Vs Mbarara City -Lugogo

Centre Referee: Ali Sabila

First Assistant: Dick Okello

Second Assistant: Samuel Mbabali

Fourth official:Diana Murungi

Referee Assessor: CCW Adipo

Friday, 11th December 2020

Busoga United FC Vs Kyetume FC -FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Centre Referee: Rajab Bakesamba

First Assistant: Issa Masembe

Second Assistant:Robson Atusinguza

Fourth official:Anna Akoyi

Referee Assessor: Ali Kalyango

Saturday, 12th December 2020



Express FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC -Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku

Centre Referee:Mashood Ssali

First Assistant: Ronald Katenya

Second Assistant:Stephen Kimayo

Fourth official: Lucky Kasalirwe

Referee Assessor: Denis Batte

Saturday, 12th December 2020

Wakiso Giants FC Vs Vipers SC -Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium



Centre Referee: Joseph Ochom

First Assistant:Malex NakittoS

Second Assistant: Gilbert Ngyendo

Fourth official: Muzamiru Waiswa

Referee Assessor:Amin Bbosa

Saturday, 12th December 2020

Kitara FC Vs Police FC -Kavumba Recreation Center

Centre Referee: George Olemu

First Assistant: Emmanuel Okudra

Second Assistant: Ahmed Kakembo

Fourth official:Timothy Guminsiriza

Referee Assessor: Samuel Egesa

Saturday, 12th December 2020

UPDF FC Vs BUL FC -Bombo Barracks Grounds

CenteeReferee:Alex Muhabi

First Assistant:Jane Mutonyi

Second Assistant: Tonny Ajir

Fourth official:Paul Omara

Referee Assessor:Yusuf Ayume

Saturday, 12th December 2020

URA FC Vs SC Villa -Arena of Visions, Ndejje

Centre Referee:William Oloya

First Assistant: Lee Okello

Second Assistant:Docus Atuhaire

Fourth official:John Bosco Kalibbala

Referee Assessor: Brian Miiro Nsubuga