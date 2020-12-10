Action in the Uganda Premier League will continue this weekend with eight games lined up.
The Referees Appointments Committee has FUFA has assigned the match officials that will handle game on Friday and Saturday.
Champions Vipers SC will for the first time this season be in action with a trip to Wakissha Grounds to face Wakiso Giants FC.
UPDF FC and KCCA FC who are the only teams to collect maximum points this season will also return to action both at home to BUL FC and Mbarara City FC respectively.
Below is the full list of match officials appointed;
Friday, 11th December 2020
MYDA FC Vs Onduparaka FC -King George IV Memorial Stadium
Centre Referee:Ali Kaddu
First Assistant: Mustafa Mafumu
Second Assistant:Richard Mugerwa
Fourth official:Godfrey Sajjabi
Referee Assessor: Margaret Kubingi
Friday, 11th December 2020
KCCA Vs Mbarara City -Lugogo
Centre Referee: Ali Sabila
First Assistant: Dick Okello
Second Assistant: Samuel Mbabali
Fourth official:Diana Murungi
Referee Assessor: CCW Adipo
Friday, 11th December 2020
Busoga United FC Vs Kyetume FC -FUFA Technical Center, Njeru
Centre Referee: Rajab Bakesamba
First Assistant: Issa Masembe
Second Assistant:Robson Atusinguza
Fourth official:Anna Akoyi
Referee Assessor: Ali Kalyango
Saturday, 12th December 2020
Express FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC -Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku
Centre Referee:Mashood Ssali
First Assistant: Ronald Katenya
Second Assistant:Stephen Kimayo
Fourth official: Lucky Kasalirwe
Referee Assessor: Denis Batte
Saturday, 12th December 2020
Wakiso Giants FC Vs Vipers SC -Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium
Centre Referee: Joseph Ochom
First Assistant:Malex NakittoS
Second Assistant: Gilbert Ngyendo
Fourth official: Muzamiru Waiswa
Referee Assessor:Amin Bbosa
Saturday, 12th December 2020
Kitara FC Vs Police FC -Kavumba Recreation Center
Centre Referee: George Olemu
First Assistant: Emmanuel Okudra
Second Assistant: Ahmed Kakembo
Fourth official:Timothy Guminsiriza
Referee Assessor: Samuel Egesa
Saturday, 12th December 2020
UPDF FC Vs BUL FC -Bombo Barracks Grounds
CenteeReferee:Alex Muhabi
First Assistant:Jane Mutonyi
Second Assistant: Tonny Ajir
Fourth official:Paul Omara
Referee Assessor:Yusuf Ayume
Saturday, 12th December 2020
URA FC Vs SC Villa -Arena of Visions, Ndejje
Centre Referee:William Oloya
First Assistant: Lee Okello
Second Assistant:Docus Atuhaire
Fourth official:John Bosco Kalibbala
Referee Assessor: Brian Miiro Nsubuga