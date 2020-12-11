For one to describe the present telling times for Busoga United Football Club as “tough” is a befitting tag-line considering how fast the trends at this Jinja based top flight entity have evolved.

Following a respectable fourth position finish at the apex of last season that was dogged by the Coronavirus pandemic, the club has since witnessed an earth quake that internally destabilized the club.

The latest appointment of Hassan Takoowa Mugerwa as the interim club president, temporarily taking over from the iron lady Dinah Hope Nyago is enough justification to prove that the club is persevering to push on amidst all the challenges and odds.

Takoowa is a former club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who tendered in his resignation at the start of the year, a position that has since been filled up by Andrew Ndyabahika since July 2020.

He will serve as interim club president until the 15th January 2021, approved by the board of directors, as confessed by a highly placed internal source.

Hassan Takoowa Mugerwa

“Busoga United Football Club has an interim president until 15th January 2021 because madam Nyago is busy in main stream politics” a top club official who requested not to be disclosed because she is not the official club spokesperson told Kawowo Sports.

Amid the murky times, Busoga United Football Club has witnessed internal player revolts emanating from delayed payments of salaries and allowances, forced transfer of their home venue from the Mighty Arena inside Jinja SS to the FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru with training sessions conducted at Kakindu Stadium, loss of playing staff and support personnel as well as questionable welfare of players.

Since the premature climax of the 2019-20 season, Busoga United has lost several key personnel both in the playing wing and management sections.

Fred Mwambu and Paul Kulumba tendered in their resignation documents as media officer and public relations officer respectively.

Players as David Bagoole, Lawrence Tezikya and Kenneth Semakula have also left for better pastured paddocks with fresh fodder and buttered bread.

A poor pre-season preparation has vehemently reflected upon the club’s poor start to the season since being promoted to the top flight division in 2015.

A 3-0 loss on the road to newcomers UPDF and a 3-1 humbling defeat to traditional arch-rivals Bul ushered in their season before picking a point in the 1 all draw against Kyetume at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Dinah Hope Nyago

With the club president Nyago currently embroiled the electoral process to secure the parliamentary seat for Njeru Municipality, it was envisaged there would be less time to dedicate towards the club.

For starters, the club is owned 51 % by Nyago. Jinja S.S has 35% shares with 2 % shares apiece by Busoga Kingdom, Dr Joseph Muvawala, Fredrick Gume Ngobi, Godfrey Bwire Osodo, Daniel Oketch, Robert Adotu and Samuel Mugabi.

Busoga United will visit Police this coming Tuesday at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on match day 4.

Busoga United Football Club ownership portions:

Dinah H.T Nyago -51%

Jinja SS – 35%

Busoga Kingdom -2%

Dr. Joseph Muvawala – 2%

Fredrick Gume Ngobi – 2%

Bwire Godfrey Osodo – 2%

Daniel Oketch – 2%

Robert Adotu – 2%