2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 3)

Friday, December 11, 2020 Results:

Busoga United 1-1 Kyetume

KCCA 2-0 Mbarara City

MYDA 2-3 Onduparaka

Busoga United and Kyetume played to a one all draw at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru during match day three of the Uganda Premier League played on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Following a goal-less opening half of end-to-end action, Busoga United took the lead through Isma Mugulusi’s well placed shot inside the goal area on 52 minutes.

The Uganda U-20 international was well positioned to capitalize upon Nicholas Kasozi’s blind pass to curl the ball past the diving goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

Busoga United’s Isma Mugulusi celebrates the game opener against Kyetume at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Twelve minutes later, Kyetume brought the game level through a perfectly taken kick from the penalty mark executed by captain Musitafa Mujjuzi.

The rock solid defender placed the ball to goalkeeper Ali Kimera’s left as the goalkeeper Ali Kimera dived the wrong way.

This penalty was awarded by former FIFA Referee Rajab Bakasembe for a handball call from defender Hakim Magombe in the forbidden area.

Before the goals, both sides had missed a couple of goal scoring moments.

Kyetume was at fault through striker Baker Buyala’s headed effort as early as the first minute off left back Richard Matovu’s diagonal ball.

Busoga United forward Sharif Kimbowa is sand-wiched by Nicholas Kasozi and captain Musitafa Mujjuzi

Buyala’s striking partner Sharif Saaka and midfielder Kasozi also had missed attempts for the Slaughters.

Busoga United’s lead striker Sharif Kimbowa had several moments not converted.

The game had four cautions in total with 2 bookings apiece.

Julius Ntambi and Steven Kabuye were booked for Kyetume; with Busoga United’s duo of Kimbowa and goalkeeper Ali Kimera in the yellow books of referee Bakasambe.

The battle for ball possession between Sharif Kimbowa and Nicholas Kasozi

This was the third draw for Kyetume following their opening day 1 all draw with Kitara and the 2-all affair away to Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso.

Kyetume is now 7th on the 16 team log with three points fetched.

For Busoga United, this was the first point earned in three games, a 3-0 humiliation away to army side UPDF at the Bombo Military Stadium and a 3-1 slip to rivals BUL in Njeru during the Jinja derby.

Abbey Bogere Kikomeko’s side is currently 13th with a single point from the first matches.

Richard Matovu of Kyetume was named pilsner man of the match

Kyetume’s Richard Matovu was named pilsner man of the match.

Next Games:

Busoga United makes the trip to Kampala to face Police next Tuesday, 15th December 2020.

On the following day, Kyetume shall play host to UPDF at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Meanwhile, KCCA registered their third victory of the season in 3 matches, overcoming Mbarara City 2-0 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Suleiman Bamba (own goal) and Sam Ssenyonjo were on target for the 13 time Uganda Premier League winners.

Ashraf Mugume was named Pilsner man of the match.

Elsewhere, Tororo based Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) lost 2-3 at home to visiting Onduparaka at the King George Stadium.

Ibra Nsiimbe scored a brace for MYDA whilst Onduparaka got their goals through Living Kabon.

Team Line ups:

Busoga United XI: Ali Kimera (GK), Franco Onen, Hakim Magombe, Douglas Muganga, Franco Balabala Magero, Gerald Bagoole, Musa Magumba, Isma Mugulusi, Anthony Mayanja, Sharif Kimbowa, Jeromy Kirya

Subs: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Ashraf Batwawula, Paul Ssekulima, George Kasonko, Edwin Opaala Mukisa, Moses Kamya



Officials:

Head Coach: Abbey Kikomeko

Assistant coach: Fred Lumu

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Julius Ntambi, Richard Matovu, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Benon Tahomera, Isaac Kirabira, Nicholas Kasozi, Steven Kabuye, Baker Buyala, Sharif Saaka, Ssemambo

Subs: Emmanuel Derrick Were (G.K), Felix Okot, Ali Moses Feni

Officials:

Head Coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Assistant coach: Baker Kasule

Goalkeeping coach: Yusuf Ssenyonjo