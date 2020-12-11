

KCC FC continued with their brilliant start to the 2020/21 season with a labored win against Mbarara City FC.



Dennis Iguma and Sam Ssenyonjo scored a goal apiece to guide KCCA FC to victory in the game played on Friday at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.



Mbarara City came into the game on the back of a defeat to SC Villa but looked an improved side especially in the opening stages of the game.



Whereas KCCA FC had the lion’s share in possession, the Ankole Lions looked organised and frustrated KCCA FC attackers with Brian Aheebwa who was facing his former club often forced to drop deeper.

Sam Ssenyonjo (in yellow jersey) scored KCCA’s second goal. Credit: John Batanudde



Attempts through Keziron Kizito and Juma Balinya were always foiled and KCCA FC were limited to shooting from far.



However, their resolve was broken in the 37th minute when Guma header deflected off Ivorian defender Suleiman Bamba to find the back of the net.



Moses Aliro who started as a right wing back won a free kick when Steven Okello fouled him. The former’s delivery from the resultant free kick was met by Iguma before deflecting off Bamba on its way to the back of the net.



Seven minutes into the second half, KCCA FC stretched their lead through Ssenyonjo who scored his fifth goal of the season.



The visitors failed to clear from a corner kick delivery and the youngster was found in the area with yards of space and he was quick to slot home.



Despite efforts from Mbarara City FC thereafter, KCCA FC held on to their score to secure all three points.

Ashraf ‘Fadiga’ Mugume was named man of the match. Credit: John Batanudde



Victory means KCCA FC remain top of the log with 9 points in 3 three games while Mbarara City FC are 13th with just a point.

KCCA FC will return to action on 15th December with a trip to Bombo to face rivals SC Villa while Mbarara City FC host Express FC at Kakyeka the following day.

KCCA FC XI

Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Peter Magambo, Herbert Achai, Samson Kigozi, Ashraf Mugume, Moses Aliro(Hassan Musana), Keziron Kizito, Juma Balinya(Loro Mazengo), Brian Aheebwa(Charles Lwanga), Samuel Ssenyonjo.

Mbarara City FC XI

Muhammed Ssekeba, Steven Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa, Hilary Mukundane, Soulyamane Bamba, Pistis Balenge, Solomon oOkwalinga, Raymond Onyai, Ivan Eyan, Bashir Mutanda,Ronald Edwok(Huud Salim)