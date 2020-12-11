Wakiso Giants goalkeeper Samson Kiirya played his first competitive game in two and half years in his side’s 2-2 draw with Kyetume on Tuesday.

The highly rated custodian, named best goalkeeper in the 2017/18 season had last played in May 2018 against Proline before he got injured in training as SC Villa prepared for the final game of that season.

It took 932 days for him to play a league game after undergoing surgery following a torn ACL.

“I can’t thank God enough,” Kiirya told the club media in the aftermath of the game against Kyetume.

At one point I thought I could not play again. Samson Kiirya on playing again afer 932 days

Kiirya said that he feels strong and has the courage to start from where he left but admits not playing competitively for long has had a psychological effect.

“But the mere fact that I have been able to play competitive football again, I really feel good, am courageous and I know with time, it will feel very normal. I really waited for this moment for a long time.

“I have trained well which made me strong and the pre-season games I have been involved in prepared me. Psychologically, you are a bit nervous but it’s a matter of time since the friendly games are different from matches.”

Kiirya lasted 64 minutes on Tuesday before he was replaced by Derrick Emukule although coach Douglas Bamweyana revealed it wasn’t about his fitness but needed calmness in the area yet Kiirya appeared nervous.