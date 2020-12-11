Masaza Cup 2020-21: Official Opening Match – Saturday, 12th December 2020

Bulemeezi Vs Butambala (Butikiro Group)

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (3:00 PM)

His Majesty the King of Buganda Kingdom, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the official opening match of the 2020-21 Masaza Cup tournament at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday, 12th December 2020.

Defending champion Bulemeezi will square up against Butambala in the explosive opener of the Butikiro group that kicks off by 3 PM.

The three other teams in Butikiro; are Ssingo, Mawogola and Buluuli, all which shall be camped in Njeru until 21st December 2020.

Coming to the official match kick off, all the team and match officials, members of the local organizing committee, media and essential staff were all subjected to the mandatory testing COVID-19 tests to ascertain safety.

Unfortunately, a couple of players and team officials for all the five teams in Butikiro group returned positive COVID-19 results and this will necessitate able replacements after their own testing.

“We are determined to defend our trophy. Starting with the opening match against Butambala, the players will be given specific instructions to play their hearts out. Every match in the group stages will be like a cup final” Mugerwa stated.

The Buleemezi players on the official squad to Njeru include; Francis Kasumba, Ibrah Banalya, Rodgers Sebyondya, Benaldo Kateregga, Sulaiman Ssesaazi, Shafiq Hakiramu Muzanyi, Ismael Kayondo, Masuudi Kafumbe, Thomas Kakaire, Rashid Ssemwogerere, Douglas Lule Kizza, Gabriel Eragu, Dirisa Masembe and Ronald Kakooza.

Compliance to the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s):

After the grueling testing exercise, a number of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) as set by the Government and Ministry of Health will be observed to the dot.

Regular hand washing, physical social distancing, sanitizing, constant temperature testing and wearing of face masks at all times have been emphasized.

This year round, all the matches in the tournament will be held at a neutral venue (Njeru) since the 18 teams could not host the games on a home and away basis like it has always been.

With all the matches televised live, spectators who have been barred from the accessing FUFA will have to watch the games on TV.

Last year, Bulemeezi triumphed over Busiro after a hard fought 1-0 win (in extra time) with South Sudan’s U-20 international Emmanuel Loki scoring the all-important goal.

National team players and those who play in the top tier (Uganda Premier League) as well as the second division (FUFA Big League) are not allowed by the regulations set to feature.

Groups:

Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Ssingo, Buluuli, Mawogola, Butambala

Masengere: Kyadondo, Bugerere, Kooki, Mawokota, Busujju

Bulange: Busiro, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, Buwekula

Muganzirwazza: Buddu, Ssese, Gomba,Kabula

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: