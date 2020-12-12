Uganda men’s national basketball team will start preparations for the second window of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers next week.

And a squad of twelve locally based players to start the training on Tuesday, December 15 has been named.

The call for the inclusion of Ceasar Kizito by basketball fans across social media platforms has been answered with the Sharing guard part of the squad.

KIU Titans youngster Peter Obleng who trained with the team prior to the first leg also returns and is joined by Innocent Ochera, Fayed Baale and Ivan Muhwezi who were also part of the first training camp.

All the seven players who were part of the first leg last month have been retained on the squad and these are Jimmy Enabu, Ben Komakech, Tony Drileba, Joseph Ikong, Titus Odeke and Stanley Mugerwa.

The second leg of the qualifiers are due to take place from February 19-21, 2021.

The Squad