2020 Masaza Cup Tournament:

Butikiro Group: Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Sunday’s Game: Ssingo Vs Buluuri (Butikiro) – 12 PM

Defending champions of the Masaza Cup Bulemeezi and Butambala played to a one all draw during the official opening match of the 2020 championship also graced by His Majesty, the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday.

In a game where fans were barred from accessing the venue, both teams posed varying challenges.

Butambala broke the deadlock with Sharif Nsereko’s opener after 23 minutes.

The lead would have easily been doubled at the stroke of half time but left back Douglas Kizza was well positioned to clear off the line from Livingstone Mbigo.

Upon restart of play in the second half, Bulemeezi introduced Tomas Kakaire.

Kabaka Rona;d Muwenda Mutebi II autographs on a ball before kick off

Kakaire rewarded the technical team’s faith with the stabbed him goal after Akram Muzanyi’s initial effort.

“We had a good start after doing our home-work about Bulemeezi team. We shall win the other games to see that we qualify for the knock-out stage” Emuron Recoba, Butambala head coach stated.

Emuroni Recoba, the head coach of Butambala Ssaza team

His counterpart, Simon Peter Mugerwa at Bulemeezi hailed the fighting character of his players.

“We conceded in the first half but did not lose focus. The players returned energized for the more epic action and got the goal. We shall improve as the tournament moves on” Mugerwa disclosed.

Simon Peter Mugerwa and the Bulemeezi team sign the Buganda and national anthems before kick off

The Butikiro group continues with action on Sunday when Ssingo takes on Buluuri ahead of Monday’s rest day.

Buluuri has no coach after two of the coaches Noah Mugerwa (head) and Peter Sibo tested positive for COVID-19.

Bulemeezi XI Vs Butambala

Team Line Ups:

Bulemeezi XI: Ibra Banalya (G.K), Rogers Ssebyondya, Douglas Kizza, Sulaiman Sesazzi, Rashid Semwogerere, Dirisa Masembe, Ronald Kakooza, Gabriel Eragu, Simon Katumba, Akram Muzanyi, Masuudi Kafumbe

Subs: Francis Kasumba, Tomas Kakaire, Benardo Kateregga

Officials:

Head Coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Assistant Coach: Yusuf Kinene

Butambala XI Vs Bulemeezi

Butambala XI: Fahad Emuran (G.K), Athanas Mutaawe, Julius Bukenya, Brian Mato, Abdul Kalanzi, Musa Jagwe, Musa Mutebi, Sabule Lwandasa, Patrick Nsamba, Sharif Nsereko, Livingstone Mbigo

Subs: Ismail Maganda (G.K), Farouk Luwagga, Faluk Ssemukuutu, Maurice Muwonge

Officials:

Head Coach: Emuron Recoba

Assistant: Moses Kayemba

Goalkeeping coach: Hussein Mulawa

Match officials prior to kick off

Match Officials:

Referee: Ali Kaddu

Assistant Referee 1: Mustapha Mafumu

Assistant Referee 2: Robert Kimbugwe

Fourth Official: Paul Mutuuzi

Paul Mutuuzi Referee Assessor: Samuel Kayondo