

Express FC registered their first win this season, overcoming a resilient Soltilo Bright Stars FC side in the game played at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.



Two quick goals from Frank Kalanda and Eric Kambale ensured Express FC earned all three points despite Augustine Kacancu also pulling one back for the visitors.



A spirited start from the Red Eagles saw them score two goals in the opening seven minutes.



Kalanda opened the scores as early as the third minute, tapping home from a rebound after Charles Musiige’s initial effort that was saved by goalkeeper Benson Wagima.

Four minutes later, Kambale who initiated a run from his own half slotted home from Musiige’s cross.



However, despite a good start, Express FC lost control of proceedings with Bright Stars gaining ground.



With Daniel Shabena and Charles Musiige forced to come off after sustaining injuries, Express FC lost shape in the midfield.



Bright Stars FC got their goal through Augustine Kacancu whose low drive off Joseph Akandwanaho’s assist beat goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga at the near post.



Kalanda nearly stretched the lead towards the break but his header rattled off the upright.



In the second stanza, Bright Stars FC looked the better side and asked more questions but lacked the cutting edge.



Victory takes Express FC to four points in two games with their next encounter against Mbarara City FC while Bright Stars FC on the other hand have a point in three games.