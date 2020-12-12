Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 3):

Friday, 11th December 2020 Results:

MYDA 2-3 Onduparaka

KCCA 2-0 Mbarara City

Busoga United 1-1 Kyetume

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) fell for the second consecutive time in the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

The newcomers lost 3-2 at home for the second time in a row to West Nile based Onduparaka at the King George Stadium, Tororo on Friday, 11th December 2020.

Ibra Nsimbe scored a brace for the home team but it was not enough as the Catarpillars triumphed at the end of the day.

Onduparaka’s goals came from Living Kabon, Gabriel Matata and Amis Muwonge.

Nsimbe put the home side in the lead after five minutes and Kabon got the equalizer in the 16th minute.

With three minutes to the mandatory half time break, Matata’s goal gave Onduparaka the lead for the first time in the game and take a 2-1 lead prior to the recess.

Muwonge pushed the Catarpillars’ goal margin by two goals with a strike four minutes into the second half.

Nsimbe then narrowed the score with a 68th minute strike.

Goalkeeper Kagiri emerged as the hero, saving a kick from the penalty mark from Nsimbe at the death of the game.

This was a perfect response for Onduparaka who had suffered an 8-0 humiliation to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club two days ago.

MYDA suffered yet another loss following a 3-1 home defeat against Police on match day two.

Next Matches:

This coming Tuesday, 15th December 2020, MYDA plays their first away game of the season against Soltilo Bright Stars at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso District.

On the same day, Onduparaka will be home to Wakiso Giants at the Green Light Stadium in Arua City.

Match Officials:

Referee: Ali Kaddu

Assistant Referee 1: Mustafa Mafumu

Assistant Referee 2: Richard Mugerwa

Fourth Official: Godfrey Sajjabi