Wakiso Giants 1-1 Vipers SC

Muhammad Shaban and Viane Ssekajugo scored for Vipers and Wakiso Giants respectively on return from long term injuries.

Shaban hadn’t played for the Venoms since featuring in the Pilsner 8 Tournament against KCCA in August last year while Ssekajugo last featured for the Sharks against Maroons in February this year.

In a closely contested game at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Shaban opened the scoring in the 8th minute nodding home from Disan Galiwango corner.

Paul Mucureezi nearly doubled the lead four minutes later but his header off another Galiwango corner just went over the bar.

Despite going down, Wakiso Giants were the dominant side in possession and had what appeared like a genuine penalty shout out turned down when debutant Pius Kaggwa was brought down in the area.

The first half ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors but with Wakiso Giants never gave up after the break pushing for the equaliser.

Viane Ssekajugo against Joseph Dhata Credit: Kawowo Sports/John Batanudde

Fred Kajoba made changes with Ibrahim Oriti replacing Mucureezi but at the time, the champions were playing on the counter.

A double change at the hour mark saw Yasin Mugume and Ibrahim Kasule leaving the pitch for Karim Ndugwa and Rahmat Ssenfuka as the Sharks exerted pressure.

They were duly paid in the 65th minute when Ssekajugo raced on goal after a good ball from Lawrence Bukenya and he made no mistake but put the ball behind Fabien Mutombora in the Venoms goal.

Geoffrey Wasswa had earlier come on for Jamil Kaliisa before the goal in what looked like a change to defend the lead.

There were chances for either team to score the winner but astute defending and lethargic finishing saw the game end square like in the corresponding tie last season.

The result means Vipers have a point from as many games and in 11th position while Wakiso Giants are 10th with 3 points from as many games.

Vipers next outing will be a home game against league debutants Kitara who were hammered 5-0 by Police while Wakiso Giants travel to Onduparaka on Tuesday.

Match Details

Wakiso Giants: Derrick Emukule, Geriga Atendele, Simon Namwanja, Hassan Wasswa, Edward Satulo, Lawrence Bukenya, Ibrahim Kasule (Rahmat Ssenfuka), Hassan Ssenyonjo ©, Viane Ssekajugo, Pius Kaggwa (Muwadda Kateregga) and Yasin Mugume (Karim Ndugwa)

Subs Not Used

Samson Kiirya (GK), Amos Muwonge, Swaib Mudde and Gaddafi Wahab

Goals: Ssekajugo 65’

Bookings: Ndugwa 67’, Ssenyonjo 88’

Fabien Mutombora (GK), Paul Willa, Joseph Dhata (Yiga Najib), Rashid Toha, Azizi Kayondo, Siraje Sentamu ©, Disan Galiwango, Jamil Kaliisa (Geoffrey Wasswa), David Bagoole, Muhammad Shaban and Paul Mucureezi (Ibrahim Oriti)

Subs Not Used: Kiggundu (GK), Asiku, Sserunkuma and Basangwa

Goals: Muhammad Shaban 8’

Bookings: Toha 18’, Wasswa 74’, Oriti 75’