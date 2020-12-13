Former Vipers SC goalkeeper Isma Watenga has signed for South African Premiership side Chippa United.

Watenga’s arrival was confirmed by the club on its social media pages revealing he is available for selection with immediate effect.

CHILLI BOYS SIGN UGANDAN INTERNATIONAL!



Uganda national goalkeeper, Isima Watenga, has officially signed for Chippa United and is available with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/kuAktH1sia — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) December 12, 2020

“Ugandan goalkeeper Isma Watenga has signed for Chippa United and is available with immediate effect,” the club tweeted.

Watenga who has also played in Ethiopia and Kenya with Sofapaka has been training with champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the past few months.

It remains unclear whether he has signed a deal with the Brazilians who have in their ranks Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango.

The highly rated Watenga could make his debut for the Chilli Boys on Wednesday in the DSTV Premier league against Orlando Pirates.