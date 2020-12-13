Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has openly distanced itself from being part and parcel of the newly founded Association of Sports Federations.
In a press release by the FUFA communications director Ahmed Marsha Hussein, FUFA acknowledges having sent a representative to the initial meeting for the National Sports Federations held at Kati-Kati Restaurant on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
After the meeting, a report was forwarded to the FUFA Executive Committee with the final decision yet to be made.
FUFA confirms that they will not be part of the activities for the aforementioned body that was aimed to bring together all the sports federations and associations in Uganda.
In the same vein, the 1926 founded football body acknowledges they will continue to advocate for more attention to the entire sports industry in Uganda from the Central Government and private sector through the National Council of Sports (NCS), Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), the Ministry of Education and Sports (MOES) and other relevant government institutions.
To FUFA, they believe that challenges as the outdated 1964 sports law, inadequate funding and lack of sports Infrastructure among others ought to be addressed urgently through appropriate channels and dialoguing.
For starters, Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi was appointed on interim basis to spearhead the new baby on the block – Association of Sports Federations.
Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president William Jjagwe is interim general secretary.
Here is FUFA’s full statement:
FUFA sent a representative to the meeting of National Sports Federations at Kati-Kati Restaurant on Thursday 10th December 2020 and a report was made to the FUFA Executive Committee. FUFA hereby dissociates itself from the Association formed and will consequently not be part of the activities of the formed Association. However, in synergy with other stakeholders, FUFA will continue to advocate for more attention to the entire sports industry in Uganda from the Government and Private Sector through the National Council of Sports, Uganda Olympic Committee, Ministry of Education and Sports and the various relevant Government institutions but not creating and being part of parallel bodies. FUFA believes that the challenges that need to be urgently addressed through appropriate channels include; Legislative bottle necks arising out of an outdated 1964 NCS Act, Insufficient funding to the sports subsector and particularly National Sports Federations, Lack of Sports Infrastructure for International, National, Regional, Village sports training and competitions and Policies that drive more private sector investments to Sports Industry. FUFA will remain open to join efforts with other National Sports Federations using strategies and approaches that do not seem to either contradict or undermine the already existing efforts and institutions.FUFA Statement