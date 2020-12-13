Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has openly distanced itself from being part and parcel of the newly founded Association of Sports Federations.

In a press release by the FUFA communications director Ahmed Marsha Hussein, FUFA acknowledges having sent a representative to the initial meeting for the National Sports Federations held at Kati-Kati Restaurant on Thursday, 10th December 2020.

After the meeting, a report was forwarded to the FUFA Executive Committee with the final decision yet to be made.

Ahmed Hussein, FUFA Communications Director issued the statement

FUFA confirms that they will not be part of the activities for the aforementioned body that was aimed to bring together all the sports federations and associations in Uganda.

In the same vein, the 1926 founded football body acknowledges they will continue to advocate for more attention to the entire sports industry in Uganda from the Central Government and private sector through the National Council of Sports (NCS), Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), the Ministry of Education and Sports (MOES) and other relevant government institutions.

To FUFA, they believe that challenges as the outdated 1964 sports law, inadequate funding and lack of sports Infrastructure among others ought to be addressed urgently through appropriate channels and dialoguing.

For starters, Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi was appointed on interim basis to spearhead the new baby on the block – Association of Sports Federations.

Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president William Jjagwe is interim general secretary.

L-R: FUFA Top brass team – Justus Mugisha, Moses Magogo, Edgar Watson and Darius Mugoye

Here is FUFA’s full statement: