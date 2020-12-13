2020 Masaza Cup Tournament:

Butikiro Group: Sunday, December 13, 2020

Ssingo Vs Buluuri – 12 PM

2015 and 2018 Masaza Cup champions Ssingo will be battling the 2011 winner Buluuri in the second game of the 2020 tournament at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

The mid-day kick off match will be played under closed doors because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coming to the match, Buluuri will be without their head coach Noah Mugerwa and his assistant Peter Sibo.

The duo were unfortunately ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ssingo’s Dassan Mubiru was also ruled out because of the same reason.

The two sides however, are up to the task at hand coming to the game.

In absence of Mugerwa and Sibo, team manager Stephen Tiberondwa will be in charge of the coupled with some senior players as Meddy Matovu, John Viany Bukenya and goalkeeper Abdallah Salim Ssekamwa.

Ssingo will be led by goalkeeper Fred Ntege, Frank Bukenya, Rogers Masembe, Amuli Mukasa and Eddie Bulwanyi among others as picked by their head coach Michael Kabali.

Kabali is assisted by former Masavu and Wakiso Giants goalkeeper Ali Kiggundu.

This match will be handled by Vincent Kavuma as the centre referee, who is assisted by Michael Kalule (first) and Charles Zziwa (second).

Richard Kimbowa is the fourth official and veteran Ali Tomusange is the assessor.

Samuel Mpiima is the match commissioner.

In the first official match of the tournament in the same group, defending champions Bulemeezi and Butambala played to a one all draw.

His Majesty, the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II graced the match also watched by the Prince David Wasajja, FUFA officials Edgar Watson Suubi, first vice president Darius Mugoye and FUFA CEO – Football Decolas Kiiza Hantali.

Sharif Nsereko put Butambala ahead before second half substitute Tomas Kakaire got the equalizer.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: