URA 2-1 SC Villa

Saidi Kyeyune scored with almost the last kick of the game as URA got off the mark with a 2-1 win over SC Villa at the Arena of Visions.

SC Villa took a lead inside sixteen minutes when Derrick Ndahiro scored from a penalty after a foul in the area.

It was the third penalty awarded to Villa in two games after two against Mbarara City on Tuesday.

Benjamin Nyakoojo, man of the match for URA in the goalless draw with Bright Stars levelled matters in the 29th minute.

With the game seemingly headed for a stalemate, Kyeyune scored the winner to hand the tax collectors their first maximum points of the season.

That lifts them to fifth on the log with five points from three games while SC Villa are one point and position less from the same games played.

Next on menu for URA is a trip to Bul on Tuesday December 15 while SC Villa host rivals KCCA at Bombo on the same day.