Uganda Premier League (Match Day 3 Results)

UPDF 2-1 BUL

BUL Wakiso Giants 1-1 Vipers

Vipers Kitara 0-5 Police

Police Express 2-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars URA 2-1 SC Villa

SC Villa Busoga United 1-1 Kyetume

Kyetume KCCA 2-0 Mbarara City

Mbarara City MYDA 2-3 Onduparaka

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club continued with their impressive start to the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

The Uganda Army funded side rallied from a goal down to beat visiting BUL 2-1 at the Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo on Saturday.

Striker Dickens Okwir got off the notch, coming from the bench to score twice in a space of two minutes with the final piece of action during the closed door match.

The former Vipers, Paidha Black Angels, Onduparaka and Sporting United striker scored the first of his brace in the 80th minute.

He was again on target two minutes later to wrap up the victory Kefa Kisala’s coached side.

Joseph Ssemujju had earlier put BUL in the lead with a 41st minute well struck kick from the penalty mark for his 5 goals in 3 games, same as Police’s Ben Ocen, Brian Kalumba (UPDF) as well as the KCCA duo of Sam Ssenyonjo and Brian Aheebwa.

Ssemujju beat goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa from 12 yards as the visitors, currently coached by former Uganda Cranes midfielder Dan Mubiru (head coach Arthur Kyesimira is away to Rwanda with Uganda U-17 team) bossed the game by the mandatory half time break.

The game had four bookings; two apiece to either sides.

UPDF’s duo of defender Joseph Bright Vuni and Okwir were cautioned in the 39th and 82nd minutes respectively.

BUL had two players booked as well; Ssemujju in the 35th minute and right back Denis Okot Oola in the 68th minute.

Okwir was named the Pilsner man of the match for the brevity after being introduced.

UPDF now has the maximum 9 points from 3 matches, same as KCCA who lead on a superior goal difference.

Police, 5-0 winners on the same day over a hapless Kitara are third on the log with 7 points as URA who earned their first victory of the season, 2-1 over SC Villa have 5 points.

Match day four will come this Tuesday and the subsequent day with all the 16 teams in action.

Match Day 4 Fixtures:

Tuesday, 15th December 2020:

SC Villa Vs KCCA- Bombo Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs MYDA – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

BUL Vs URA – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja

Onduparaka Vs Wakiso Giants – Green Light Stadium, Lugogo

Police Vs Busoga United – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Wednesday, 16th December 2020:

Mbarara City Vs Express – Kakyeeka Stadium, Mbarara

Kyetume Vs UPDF – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru