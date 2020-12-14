Fast rising AFRIYEA Golf Academy from the tourist city of Fort Portal in Western Uganda has done quite a commendable job to lure as many converts to the game of golf as possible.

Since inception six months ago, the academy initiated a golfing school and the pioneer class of students will graduate on Friday, 18th December 2020.

This follows an intensive period of 3 months during theory and practical sessions and the successful lucky cluster of promising golfers have covered and grasped the basics of the game to the dot.

It is therefore a writing on a public wall that these students are well versed with all the golf equipment embedded in the golf kit (different clubs) and the rich terminology as well as playing the game proper with the future golfers keen for the eye catching albatross, eagles and eye catching holes in one shots.

Of course, the architects of the classes are tried and tested golfers led by the Tooro club professionals Stephen “Tiger Woods” Kasaija (head coach), Adolf Muhumuza and Robert Happy, formerly from Kilembe Mines in Kasese.

For starters, Kasaija is a former Uganda Golf Amateur Open championship winner for three successive years (1997, 1998 and 1999).

Pro Stephen Kasaija shows a young golfer how to have firm grip of the golf club

Other coaches at the forefront included; George Kituku, Andrew Mugume, Macklin Nsenga, Lillian Koowe, and Harrison Kasaija.

The historic pioneer class of about 30 young golfers undertook the basic key stages of a successful golfer.

They learnt to the brim the introduction to golf (grip, stance, swing and posture), swing analysis, ball flight and mental strength.

The students will receive certification and will remain in training sessions, as they vie for level 2 certificates, advanced golf certificates and the senior certificate acquired after 9 months of consistent golfing.

Head coach Stephen Kasaija practically takes the lead to demonstrate how the swing and posture are key in the game of golf

The purpose of giving out the certificates is to make sure that the students pay attention to what they are learning when they are admitted in the academy. The certificate will not only be having golf training but also other skills, leadership, tree planting, proper waste disposal that’s the plastics and polythene bags, urban farming among others. Isaiah Mwesige, Chief Executive Officer, AFRIYEA Golf Academy

Some of the graduates who are eagerly awaiting the D-Day include; Ian Collins, Esther Kemigisa, Tia Nsemere, Bashil Atuhaire, Juliet Nyakato, Nyagoma Jackline, Solomon Balinda, Ritah Namunda, Joyce Kabajuma, Shalom Kayonga, Leticia Atuhaire, shilla Kasembo immaculate, Rachael Natukunda, Edward Rubogonya, John Muhenda, Mark Mugabe and Damian Asiimwe, among others.

The guest list on this historic golf graduation day will include; Tooro Kingdom Youth minister Hon. Edward Kasaija, the patron Edward Kasaija, Director of Home Blizz Hotel in Saaka and Isaiah Mwesige (CEO AFRIYEA Golf Academy).

Tooro Golf Club course is a hub of many successful golfers in Uganda

Established golfers as Kasaija, Ronald Otile, Ronald Rugumayo, Adolf Muhumuza (all Uganda Open winners) hail from the 9-hole Tooro Golf Club.

Also, a host of current national team golfers are from the same club.