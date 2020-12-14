Frank Kalanda Credit: Express FC Media

If the first three matchdays of the 202-21 Uganda Premier League are anything to go by, the season will see a lot of goals.

With just three matches played, the league-leading top scorers – Ben Ocen, Brian Aheebwa, Brian Kalumba, and Sam Ssenyonjo – are already on five goals.

Express Football Club forward Frank Kalanda is three goals short of the pacesetters but his target is to be on top of the field at the end of the season.

“I want to thank God for the opportunity of being able to score in two straight games,” Kalanda told the club website after the game against Bright Stars at Wankulukuku.

“I am focusing and am working hard towards being the top scorer this season.”

Kalanda who scored nine goals last season has been on target in the two games Express has played thus far.

Kalanda and the Red Eagles travel to Mbarara to face the Ankole Lions on Wednesday, November 16 before returning to face arch rivals SC Villa.

UPL Top Scorers | Last 10 Seasons