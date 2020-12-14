Tuesday, December 12

Onduparaka vs. Wakiso Giants – Green Light Stadium, 4:00pm

Gadafi Wahab Credit: Wakiso Giants Media

Wakiso Giants make a long trip to Arua to take on Onduparaka in a Matchday 3 clash on Tuesday at the Green Light Stadium.

Gadafi Wahab will be facing his former team Onduparaka where he spent six and a half years before joining the Purple Sharks early this year along with Faizul Ibrahim and Geriga Atendele.

And on his return to his former club, the midfielder feels emotional but says that won’t hinder his performance as the team searches for the first win of the season.

“It’s my first time to face Onduparaka and it’s emotional,” said Wahab as quoted by the club website. “I enjoyed my time at the club, it was like a family and spent six and a half years – still got friends there and because of the team, I am here at Wakiso Giants. Without them, I wouldn’t be the player I am today,” he added.

Gadafi Wahab (R) alongside Faizul Ibrahim (L) and Geriga Atendele (M) | Credit: Wakiso Giants Media

I have emotional attachments but I don’t think that will hinder my performance against them because my home is currently Wakiso Giants. The game has come at a time when are desperate to get off the mark and we are targeting maximum points. Gadafi Wahab

Wakiso Giants have recorded three consecutive draws and will be desperate for maximum points while the host will be looking to build on their win at MYDA.