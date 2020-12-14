Match Day Three Results



KCCA FC 2-0 Mbarara City FC

MYDA FC 2-3 Onduparaka FC

Busoga United FC 1-1 Kyetume FC

Express FC 2-1 Soltilo Bright Stars FC

URA FC 2-1 SC Villa

Kitara FC 0-5 Police FC

Wakiso Giants FC 1-1 Vipers SC



Action in the Uganda Premier League continued over the weekend with eight games played on Match Day Three, including defending Champions Vipers SC playing their first game.



URA FC and Express FC registered their first wins this season, Kyetume FC and Wakiso Giants FC for the third time this season saw their games end in stalemates while new comers MYDA FC and Kitara FC continued to face the wrath of top flight football.



Joel Muyita in this article looks at players that were outstanding on Match Day Three and deserve a slot on the best XI.



Goalkeeper: Derrick Emukule (Wakiso Giants FC)



Could have conceded early on when Muhammad Shaban gave Vipers SC an early lead but Emukule was outstanding and made several game defining saves.



It is not surprising that he was named man of the match.



Right Back: Dennis Rukundo (Police FC)



In the absence of skipper Tonny Mawejje who got injured in the first game against Wakiso Giants FC, Rukundo has captained the team to two wins, both coming on the road against MYDA FC and Kitara FC.



Against Kitara FC, he was solid and also offered support going forward whenever the team was in possession.



Left Back: Richard Matovu (Kyetume FC)



Named man of the match as Kyetume FC settled for a draw against Busoga United FC, Matovu performed well in the left back position.



He was able to balance both in doing his primary role of defending but also going forward and delivering crosses.



Centre Back: Isa Lumu (Express FC)



Express FC could have scored early but Soltilo Bright Stars FC looked better especially in the second half.



However, Lumu combined well with Murushid Juuko to stop all in roads made by Soltilo Bright Stars FC.



Centre Back: Hassan Muhamood (Police FC)

His arrival at Police FC seems to have given them a better shape in defence.



Calmness and composure is what Muhamood offers and he did so against Kitara FC who really didn’t ask questions. He also got onto the score sheet.



Holding Midfield: Ashraf Mugume (KCCA FC)



A superb performance from Mugume against Mbarara City FC. He literally dominated the midfield, giving cover to the back line but also sparing time to go forward whenever the team was in possession.



In the second half, he nearly got onto the score sheet with his ferocious strike outside the area tipped over by Muhammad Ssekeba.



Wing: Joachim Ojera (URA FC)



One of the best performers as URA FC overcame SC Villa to register their first win this season. He made several runs at the SC Villa defence.



Attacking Midfield: Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC)



A man of the match performance from Kyeyune who scored the winner deep into added time.



He had also set up Benjamin Nyakoojo for URA’s equalizer.

Forward: Dickens Okwir (UPDF FC)



He came off the bench and helped UPDF FC to stage a come back.



The striker netted a brace to ensure the Army side maintained their perfect start with three wins in as many games.



Forward: Ben Ocen (Police FC)



He led the damage against new comers Kitara FC grabbing a hat trick and stretching his goal tally to five in three games.



Ocen had also scored a brace in the previous game against MYDA FC.



Forward: Living Kabon ((Onduparaka FC)



Onduparaka FC recovered from the humiliation against KCCA FC to beat newbies MYDA FC.



Kabon was influential in securing the win, scoring the opening goal and eventually named man of the match, his second for the season.

Coach: Abdullah Mubiru (Police FC)



Mentions

Abel Eturude (Express FC)

Isa Mubiru (UPDF FC)

Dennis Iguma (KCCA FC)

Tonny Kiwalazi (Police FC)

Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United FC)