2020 Masaza Cup (Butikiro Group):

Next Matches (Tuesday, Tuesday, 15th December 2020):

Mawogola Vs Ssingo (12 PM) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Buluuli Vs Butambala (3 PM) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Results:

Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

The first rest day of all the Masaza Cup teams in the Butikiro group is Monday, December 14, 2020.

This comes after two matches were played on Saturday and Sunday.

Bulemeezi played to a 1 all draw with Butambala in the official opening match also graced by the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda II on Saturday, 12th December 2020 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II signals to kick off the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Sharif Nsereko gave Butambala the lead with Bulemeezi’s equalizer coming from second half substitute Tomas Kakaire.

The second game of the tournament that is played at one central venue had Ssingo and Buluuli also share the spoils in a one all draw.

Henry Tenywa bulleted the ball home for Buluuli before Ssingo pulled off a late equalizer by Joseph Ssewaali.

Referee Vicent Kavuma reacts to attend to an injured Buluuli player Akiram Yiga on Sunday, 13th December 2020. The match ended 1 all with Ssingo

There are five teams in the Butikiro group with Mawogola the only side yet to test action.

After Monday’s rest day, action will swing off once again on Tuesday, 15th December 2020 with a double header.

Mawogola takes on Ssingo in the first of the two matches on Tuesday at mid-day.

Then Buluuli will come up against Butambala in the 3 PM kick off.

“We had a great start to the tournament. The Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) as regards the safe guarding against the Coronavirus pandemic are being respected to the dot. It is so far so good” head of camp at Njeru, Samuel Mpiima stated.

All the five teams in Butikiro group, match and organizing committee officials are accommodated at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The final games in the Butikiro group will be played on 21st December 2020 before the championship will take a break for Christmas.

On 27th December 2020, the teams in Masengere group will report to Njeru.

These include Busiro, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, Buwekula and Busujju.

Unlike the previous editions, all the matches in this year’s tournament are being held at one venue.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: