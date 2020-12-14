Uganda’s two most successful clubs face off on matchday four of the Uganda Premier League with SC Villa hosting KCCA at Bombo on Tuesday.

The two rivals share among themselves 29 league trophies with the Jogoos having 16 against KCCA’s 13.

But Villa haven’t won a league title since 2004 while in that period is when KCCA have enjoyed the most success.

KCCA Football Club manager Mike Mutebi (Credit: John Batanudde)

Back to the game proper, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi whose side boosts of a perfect record so far with nine points from as many available doesn’t expect an easy ride against a side five points adrift.

“Villa have also picked points as well,” he told the pre-match press briefing. “It’s going to be a hard game especially that we are playing away from home,” he added.

Back in the days, the fixture would put the City on standstill but Mutebi still believes the rivalry hasn’t died.

Mike Mutebi taking SC Villa players through training in Kisubi in 2012. Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“The rivalry will still be there, these are the two most successful clubs in the country.”

The visitors will miss the services of winger Moses Aliro who got off injured in the 2-0 win over Mbarara City on Friday as well as Juma Balinya who featured in the game for over fifty minutes.

SC Villa lost their previous outing 2-1 to URA despite taking the lead and Edward Kaziba is aware that defeat at home to KCCA could cause a mini crisis.

“We were disappointed with the previous result but we shift focus to the next game,” said Kaziba.

SC Villa head coach Edward Kaziba

“It will be tough against KCCA but the boys are ready and the target to win and try to close the gap early on.”

Villa will still be without suspended Benson Muhindo who is serving the last of his two match ban but will hope Isaac Ogwang, Ronald Ssekiganda and the enterprising Goffin Oyirowoth can inspire them to a rare victory over the Kasasiro boys.

KCCA stands at a whooping nine victories in the past 15 meetings with Villa at one.