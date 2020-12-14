Matchday four of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League will be played on Tuesday, 15th December 2020, and on the subsequent day.

Eight games are on the menu with the famous Kampala derby between Sports Club Villa and KCCA at the Bombo Military Barracks Grounds headlining the matches.

The match officials to handle the game have been confirmed to officiate these matches.

Asadu Semeere will be in charge of the derby, assisted by Dick Okello (first assistant) and Malex Nakitto (second assistant).

George Olemu is the fourth official whilst Rosebell Rwamuyamba is the referees assessor.

Other officials:

Robert Donney shall be in charge of Solitlo Bright Stars at home against newcomers MYDA as the center referee at Kavumba Recreational ground, Wakiso.

FIFA Referee Alex Muhabi will handle Police against Busoga United at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

Another FIFA Referee Mashood Ssali is in charge of BUL at home against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Kyabazinga Stadium – Bugembe, Jinja.

Nasser Muhammed will officiate Onduparaka at home against Wakiso Giants in Arua city at the Green Light Stadium.

Elsewhere, FIFA Referee William Oloya travels to Mbarara City to oversee the home team, Mbarara City entertaining Express at the Kakyeka Stadium.

The Kyetume against UPDF duel at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru will be handled by Deogratius Opio Oguti.

Meanwhile, the Vipers versus Kitara contest at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende will witness FIFA Referee Ali Sabilla in charge as the center referee.

KCCA leads the 16 team table standings with a maximum of 9 points off three games, same as UPDF who are second because of goal difference.

Ashadu Ssemere on duty during SC Villa against Wakiso Giants last season at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. He will officiate the Kampala derby

Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 4):

Tuesday, 15th December 2020:

SC Villa Vs KCCA – Bombo Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo (4 PM)

Referee: Asadu Semeere

Asadu Semeere Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello

Dick Okello Assistant Referee 2 : Malex Nakitto

: Malex Nakitto Fourth official : George Olemu

: George Olemu Referee Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba

Robert Donney is in charge of Bright Stars against MYDA at Kavumba.

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs MYDA – Kavumba Recreational Ground, Wakiso (4 PM)

Referee : Robert Donney

: Robert Donney Assistant Referee 1: Docus Atuhaire

Docus Atuhaire Assistant Referee 2: Friday Noah

Friday Noah Fourth official: Muzamiru Waiswa

Muzamiru Waiswa Referee Assessor: Rehman Nsubuga Kizito

Alex Muhabi

Police Vs Busoga United – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

Referee: Alex Muhabi

Alex Muhabi Assistant Referee 1 : Robson John Atusinguza

: Robson John Atusinguza Assistant Referee 2: Gilbert Ngyendo

Gilbert Ngyendo Fourth official : Diana Murungi

: Diana Murungi Referee Assessor: Muhammed Shaban Ndawula

Mashood Ssali Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

BUL Vs URA – Kyabazinga Stadium – Bugembe, Jinja (4 PM)

Referee : Mashood Ssali

: Mashood Ssali Assistant Referee : Emmanuel Okudra

: Emmanuel Okudra Assistant Referee : Samuel Mbabali

: Samuel Mbabali Fourth official: Joseph Ochom

Joseph Ochom Referee Assessor: Margret Kubingi

Nasser Muhammed Kirya

Onduparaka Vs Wakiso Giants – Green Light Stadium, Arua City (4 PM)

Referee: Nasser Muhammed

Nasser Muhammed Assistant Referee 1 : Isa Masembe

: Isa Masembe Assistant Referee 2: Paul Omara

Paul Omara Fourth official: Tonny Agir

Tonny Agir Referee Assessor: Ali Kalyango

Wednesday, 16th December 2020:

William ‘Engineer’ Wilberforce Oloya Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Mbarara City Vs Express – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4 PM)

Referee: William Oloya

William Oloya Assistant Referee 1 : Lee Okello

: Lee Okello Assistant Referee 2: Steven Kimayo

Steven Kimayo Fourth Official : Hamza Katende

: Hamza Katende Referee Assessor: Ali Waiswa

Referee Deogratius Opio (holding the ball) Credit: David Isabirye

Kyetume Vs UPDF – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (4 PM)

Referee : Deogratius Opio Oguti

: Deogratius Opio Oguti Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

1: Ronald Katenya Assistant Referee 2: Richard Mugerwa

2: Richard Mugerwa Fourth official : Siraji Mpyangu

: Siraji Mpyangu Referee Assessor: Brian Miiro Nsubuga

Ali Sabila Chelengat

Vipers Vs Kitara – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)