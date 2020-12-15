2020 Masaza Cup (Butikiro Group): Tuesday, 15th December 2020 Results

Mawogola 3-0 Ssingo

Ssingo Buluuli 1-2 Butambala

Next Matches:

Thursday, 17th December 2020:

Ssingo Vs Bulemeezi (12 PM)

Mawogola Vs Buluuuli (3:00 PM)

Butambala secured a 2-1 crucial win against Buluuli during a Butikiro group duel played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday evening.

Emuron Recoba’s charges took the lead through Moses Mutebi on the quarter hour mark.

The joy was very short lived as Henry Tenywa who poked the back into the net moments after restart.

Buluuli had a forced change when lead forward John Viany Bukenya limped out for Johnson Senyonga as early as the 22nd minute.

On the half hour mark, striker Patrick Nsamba missed a penalty as he was foiled by goalkeeper Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa.

The penalty had been awarded by referee Richard Kimbowa after Sharif Nsereko was brought down in the area by Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi.

Buluuli’s Ismail Ramtalla fired high and over a distant free-kick as the first half neared its climax.

Aerial contest between Buluuli and Butambala teams at Njeru

The final piece of action for the opening stanza of the game fell to substitute Senyonga whose shot from an acute angle on the right missed target by inches.

With the game destined for a stalemate defender Akiram Yiga headed past his own goalkeeper Ssekamwa in the 88th minute.

Buluuli’s head coach Noa Mugerwa returned to the bench after overcoming a COVID-19 hitch.

“It is unfortunate that I returned to my team with a loss. We still have a chance to qualify from the group because no team has qualified yet” Mugerwa disclosed.

In the earlier game, Mawogola out-smarted Ssingo 3-0 with Alex Mutebi notching a brace and his substitute Herbert Kibirango getting the other.

Butambala is now top of Butikiro group with 4 points off 2 matches.

Mawogola is second on the 5 team log, having fetched 3 points from their opening game. The trio of Bulemeezi, Buluuli and Ssingo all have a point apiece.

The tournament takes a second break with action returning on Thursday, 17th December 2020.

Ssingo takes on Bulemeezi during the early kick off at noon.

Mawogola will square up with Buluuuli in the subsequent game at 3:00 PM.

Buluuli XI Vs Butambala

Team Line Ups:

Buluuli XI: Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa (1 – G.K), John Viany Bukenya (3), Akiram Yiga (4), Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi (15), Ashiraf Magembe (12), Sharif Sserunjogi (13), Abu Razake Ssemubuusi (11), Ismail Ramtalla (14), Henry Tenywa (7), John Ssempijja (5), Nasir Sadam Kakooza (10)

Subs: Michael Mugenyi (18), Johnson Senyonga (9), Eddy Matovu (6), Iman Mugoya (2), Ali Ashraf (8)

*Shirt numbers in brackets

Buluuli team bench with Noah Mugerwa

Team officials:

Head Coach: Noa Mugerwa

Assistant: Shafik Kyagulanyi

Official: Lawrence Ssebagala

Team manager: Stephen Bujingo

Butambala XI Vs Buluuli

Butambala XI: Fahad Emuran (18), Athanas Mutaawe (2), Julius Bukenya (6), Brian Mato (5), Abdul Kalanzi (8), Musa Jagwe (15), Moses Mutebi (9), Sabule Lwandasa (3),Patrick Nsamba (11),Sharif Nsereko (10), Livingstone Mbigo (13)

Subs: Maurice Muwonge (12), Faluk Ssemukuutu (7), Farouk Luwagga (4), Ismail Maganda (1 – GK)

*Shirt numbers in brackets

L-R: Emuron Recoba, Moses Kayemba and Hussein Mulama on the Butambala bench

Team officials:

Head coach: Emuron Recoba

Assistant coach: Moses Kayemba

Official: Muhammadi Kyeyune

Team manager: Robert Kiyemba

Buluuli Vs Butambala captains with match officials

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Richard Kimbowa

Assistant Referee 1: Mustapha Mafumu

Assistant Referee 2: Robert Kimbugwe

4th official: Vincent Kavuma

Assessor: Samuel Kayondo

Match commissioner: Samuel Mpiima

Other Results:

Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: