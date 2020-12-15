Onduparaka 1-1 Wakiso Giants

For the fourth game in a row, Wakiso Giants could only draw after a 1-1 stalemate against Onduparaka in Arua.

The Purple Sharks went into the game on the back of three successive stalemates and their coach Douglas Bamweyana handed three former Onduparaka players starts on the afternoon.

The two sides matched each other pound for pound in the first half that ended with none breaking the deadlock.

But a minute after recess, Kabon Living put the hosts in the lead but the joy was short-lived as Hassan Wasswa Dazo levelled matters.

Kabon could have separated the two sides midway the second stanza but he missed from the spot after Emukule was adjudged to have fouled in his goal area.

Viane Ssekajugo thought he had scored the winner late on but his would be winner was ruled out for offside.

Onduparaka are sixth on the 16-team table with five points while Wakiso are 8th with four points from as many games.

Up next for Ondu is an away tie to league debutants Kitara while Wakiso Giants host Bright Stars on Friday.