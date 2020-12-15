2020 Masaza Cup (Butikiro Group):
Tuesday, 15th December 2020):
- Mawogola Vs Ssingo (12 PM) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru
- Buluuli Vs Butambala (3 PM) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru
The 2020 Masaza Cup tournament continues on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 with a double header in the Butikiro group at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.
Mawogola, losing finalists in 2004 and 2009 will square up with Ssingo in the first of the two games at hand.
They are led by Jamada Magaasi who is assistant to Simon “Dunga” Ddungu. Ddungu did not make it to Njeru after testing positive for COVID-19.
Magaasi has since handled the Mawogola team since it arrived at Njeru.
“The players are set mentally and physically for the game” Magaasi stated.
Some of their key players expected include goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya, Aaron Okoth, Musa Tushemerirwe, Raymond Othieno and John Ssekyaaya among others.
Ssingo who earned a point off Butambala in the official opening match will look to skipper Amuli Mukasa, goalkeeper Fred Ntege as well as the diminutive duo of Eddie Bulwanyi and Daniel Kazibwe.
The second game shall witness Buluuli against Butambala.
Both Buluuli and Butambala have a point apiece.
Team Line Ups:
Mawogola XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K – 18), Ahmed Ntege (6), Hassan Penso Nsubuga (5), Daniel Bakaki (13), Andrew Kaweesi (15), Aaron Okoth (8), Isaac Bakole (4), Musa Tushemerirwe (10), Raymond Othieno (7), John Ssekyaaya (11), Alex Mutebi (12)
Subs: Swalleh Kasamba (1), Isaaya Sabiiti (3), Herbert Kibirango (9), Richard Mugisha (14)
*Shirt numbers in brackets
Officials:
Head coach: Jamada Magaasi
Official: Colleb Tinyefuza
Team Manager: Edison Kachumitana
Ssingo XI: Fred Ntege (G.K -1), Frank Bukenya (6), Joseph Ssewaali (7), Shafic Lugoloobi (15), Eria Bukenya (4), Godfrey Kakooza (3),Rogers Masembe (13), Eddie Bulwanyi (2), Ivan Kakumba (5), Daniel Kazibwe (10), Amuli Mukasa (8)
Subs: Joseph Sempijja (18), Moses Jjagwe(11), Davis Talah Isooba (12)
*Shirt numbers in brackets
Officials:
Head coach: Michael Kabali
Assistant coach: Ali Kiggundu
Team manager: Samuel Serebe
Match Officials:
Center Referee: Paul Mutunzi
Assistant Referee 1: Michael Kalule
Assistant Referee 2: Charles Zziwa
4th official: Ali Kaddu
Assessor: Ali Tomusange
Match commissioner: Samuel Mpiima
Other Results:
- Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli
- Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala
Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:
- 2020 – ???
- 2019 – Bulemeezi
- 2018 – Singo
- 2017 – Gomba
- 2016 – Buddu
- 2015 – Singo
- 2014 – Gomba
- 2013 – Mawokota
- 2012 – Bulemeezi
- 2011 – Buluri
- 2010 – Not Held
- 2009 – Gomba
- 2008 – Kyadondo
- 2007 – Mawokota
- 2006 – Kooki
- 2005 – Mawokota
- 2004 – Gomba