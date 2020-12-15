2020 Masaza Cup (Butikiro Group):

Tuesday, 15th December 2020):

Mawogola Vs Ssingo (12 PM) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Buluuli Vs Butambala (3 PM) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The 2020 Masaza Cup tournament continues on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 with a double header in the Butikiro group at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Mawogola, losing finalists in 2004 and 2009 will square up with Ssingo in the first of the two games at hand.

They are led by Jamada Magaasi who is assistant to Simon “Dunga” Ddungu. Ddungu did not make it to Njeru after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jamada Magaasi, Head coach of Mawogola Ssaza

Magaasi has since handled the Mawogola team since it arrived at Njeru.

“The players are set mentally and physically for the game” Magaasi stated.

Some of their key players expected include goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya, Aaron Okoth, Musa Tushemerirwe, Raymond Othieno and John Ssekyaaya among others.

Ssingo who earned a point off Butambala in the official opening match will look to skipper Amuli Mukasa, goalkeeper Fred Ntege as well as the diminutive duo of Eddie Bulwanyi and Daniel Kazibwe.

The second game shall witness Buluuli against Butambala.

Both Buluuli and Butambala have a point apiece.

Team Line Ups:

Mawogola XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K – 18), Ahmed Ntege (6), Hassan Penso Nsubuga (5), Daniel Bakaki (13), Andrew Kaweesi (15), Aaron Okoth (8), Isaac Bakole (4), Musa Tushemerirwe (10), Raymond Othieno (7), John Ssekyaaya (11), Alex Mutebi (12)

Subs: Swalleh Kasamba (1), Isaaya Sabiiti (3), Herbert Kibirango (9), Richard Mugisha (14)

*Shirt numbers in brackets

Officials:

Head coach: Jamada Magaasi

Official: Colleb Tinyefuza

Team Manager: Edison Kachumitana

Ssingo XI: Fred Ntege (G.K -1), Frank Bukenya (6), Joseph Ssewaali (7), Shafic Lugoloobi (15), Eria Bukenya (4), Godfrey Kakooza (3),Rogers Masembe (13), Eddie Bulwanyi (2), Ivan Kakumba (5), Daniel Kazibwe (10), Amuli Mukasa (8)

Subs: Joseph Sempijja (18), Moses Jjagwe(11), Davis Talah Isooba (12)

*Shirt numbers in brackets

Officials:

Head coach: Michael Kabali

Assistant coach: Ali Kiggundu

Team manager: Samuel Serebe

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Paul Mutunzi

Assistant Referee 1: Michael Kalule

Assistant Referee 2: Charles Zziwa

4th official: Ali Kaddu

Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Match commissioner: Samuel Mpiima

Other Results:

Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: