2020 Masaza Cup (Butikiro Group):

Fixtures | Tuesday, 15th December

Mawogola Vs Ssingo (12 PM) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Buluuli Vs Butambala (3 PM) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Results:

Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Following two stalemates in the first two games of the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament at FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru, teams knock on the doors with eagerness on matchday three.

Matchday three comes on Tuesday, 15th December 2020 with the first of the tournament doubleheader.

Mawogola takes on Ssingo in the early kick-off at mid-day before the second game between Buluuli and Butambala will start by 3 PM.

This will be the first game for Mawogola in the championship with Ssingo, Buluuli, and Butambala all playing the respective second matches.

“As Mawogola team, we have prepared well enough for the tournament. As we play the first game, we have seen what our opponents can do. The players are physically and mentally ready for the battle at hand,” Jamada Magaasi, coach of Mawogola disclosed.

Jamada Mgaasi, coch of Mawogola Ssaza Team

Magaasi will be the main man on the touchline after the head coach Simon “Dunga” Ddungu was ruled out because of COVID-19.

In the same vein, Bulemeezi will be granted a day off before returning into action on Thursday this week.

For starters, the official opening match between defending champions Bulemeezi and Butambala on Saturday ended in a one-all draw in the midst of the King of Buganda Kingdom, His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda II.

Sharif Nsereko put Butambala ahead with a 23rd minute goal.

Simon Peter Mugerwa’s coached Bulemeezi found the equalizer through second half substitute Tomas Kakaire.

Butambala Ssaza team players during the last training session at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday

The second game of the tournament that is played at one central venue had Ssingo and Buluuli also share the spoils in a one-all draw.

Henry Tenywa bulleted the ball home for Buluuli before Ssingo pulled off a late equalizer by Joseph Ssewaali.

Monday, December 14, 2020 was the first official resting day.

“We are determined to correct what we did not do in the opening match. The recovery day helped us overcome the knocks as we planned afresh,” Emuron Recoba, Butambala head coach disclosed.

Emuron Recoba, Butambala Ssaza Head Coach

All the five teams in Butikiro group, match and organizing committee officials are accommodated at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The final games in the Butikiro group will be played on 21st December 2020 before the championship will take a break for Christmas.

On 27th December 2020, the teams in Masengere Group will report to Njeru.

These include Busiro, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, Buwekula and Busujju.

Unlike the previous editions, all the matches in this year’s tournament are being held at one venue.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: