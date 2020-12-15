2020 Masaza Cup (Butikiro Group):
Tuesday, 15th December 2020):
- Mawogola 3-0 Ssingo
- Buluuli 1-1 Butambala
Striker Alex Mutebi scored a brace and second half substitute got the other as Mawogola overcame Ssingo 3-0 duir at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Mutebi beat goalkeeper Fred Ntege from close range in the 35th minute for the opening goal as the 2004 and 2009 losing finalists bossed the opening half 1-0.
Upon restart of play in the second half, Mutebi added the second goal with 18 minutes to play racing to Isaac Bakole’s through ball before he slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.
Mutebi was then taken off for Herbert Kibirango who poked the ball home moments later for the third goal.
This was the first victory in Butikiro group following two one all draws.
The fourth game of the tournament has Buluuli against Butambala at the same venue.
Team Line Ups:
Mawogola XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K – 18), Ahmed Ntege (6), Hassan Penso Nsubuga (5), Daniel Bakaki (13), Andrew Kaweesi (15), Aaron Okoth (8), Isaac Bakole (4), Musa Tushemerirwe (10), Raymond Othieno (7), John Ssekyaaya (11), Alex Mutebi (12)
Subs: Swalleh Kasamba (1), Isaaya Sabiiti (3), Herbert Kibirango (9), Richard Mugisha (14)
*Shirt numbers in brackets
Officials:
Head coach: Jamada Magaasi
Official: Colleb Tinyefuza
Team Manager: Edison Kachumitana
Ssingo XI: Fred Ntege (G.K -1), Frank Bukenya (6), Joseph Ssewaali (7), Shafic Lugoloobi (15), Eria Bukenya (4), Godfrey Kakooza (3),Rogers Masembe (13), Eddie Bulwanyi (2), Ivan Kakumba (5), Daniel Kazibwe (10), Amuli Mukasa (8)
Subs: Joseph Sempijja (18), Moses Jjagwe(11), Davis Talah Isooba (12)
*Shirt numbers in brackets
Officials:
Head coach: Michael Kabali
Assistant coach: Ali Kiggundu
Team manager: Samuel Serebe
Match Officials:
Center Referee: Paul Mutunzi
Assistant Referee 1: Michael Kalule
Assistant Referee 2: Charles Zziwa
4th official: Ali Kaddu
Assessor: Ali Tomusange
Match commissioner: Samuel Mpiima
Other Results:
- Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli
- Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala
Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:
- 2020 – ???
- 2019 – Bulemeezi
- 2018 – Singo
- 2017 – Gomba
- 2016 – Buddu
- 2015 – Singo
- 2014 – Gomba
- 2013 – Mawokota
- 2012 – Bulemeezi
- 2011 – Buluri
- 2010 – Not Held
- 2009 – Gomba
- 2008 – Kyadondo
- 2007 – Mawokota
- 2006 – Kooki
- 2005 – Mawokota
- 2004 – Gomba