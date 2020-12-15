2020 Masaza Cup (Butikiro Group):

Tuesday, 15th December 2020):

Mawogola 3-0 Ssingo

Ssingo Buluuli 1-1 Butambala

Striker Alex Mutebi scored a brace and second half substitute got the other as Mawogola overcame Ssingo 3-0 duir at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Mutebi beat goalkeeper Fred Ntege from close range in the 35th minute for the opening goal as the 2004 and 2009 losing finalists bossed the opening half 1-0.

Upon restart of play in the second half, Mutebi added the second goal with 18 minutes to play racing to Isaac Bakole’s through ball before he slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

Mutebi was then taken off for Herbert Kibirango who poked the ball home moments later for the third goal.

This was the first victory in Butikiro group following two one all draws.

The fourth game of the tournament has Buluuli against Butambala at the same venue.

Mawogola Team

Team Line Ups:

Mawogola XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K – 18), Ahmed Ntege (6), Hassan Penso Nsubuga (5), Daniel Bakaki (13), Andrew Kaweesi (15), Aaron Okoth (8), Isaac Bakole (4), Musa Tushemerirwe (10), Raymond Othieno (7), John Ssekyaaya (11), Alex Mutebi (12)

Subs: Swalleh Kasamba (1), Isaaya Sabiiti (3), Herbert Kibirango (9), Richard Mugisha (14)

*Shirt numbers in brackets

Officials:

Head coach: Jamada Magaasi

Official: Colleb Tinyefuza

Team Manager: Edison Kachumitana

Ssingo XI

Ssingo XI: Fred Ntege (G.K -1), Frank Bukenya (6), Joseph Ssewaali (7), Shafic Lugoloobi (15), Eria Bukenya (4), Godfrey Kakooza (3),Rogers Masembe (13), Eddie Bulwanyi (2), Ivan Kakumba (5), Daniel Kazibwe (10), Amuli Mukasa (8)

Subs: Joseph Sempijja (18), Moses Jjagwe(11), Davis Talah Isooba (12)

*Shirt numbers in brackets

Officials:

Head coach: Michael Kabali

Assistant coach: Ali Kiggundu

Team manager: Samuel Serebe

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Paul Mutunzi

Assistant Referee 1: Michael Kalule

Assistant Referee 2: Charles Zziwa

4th official: Ali Kaddu

Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Match commissioner: Samuel Mpiima

Other Results:

Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

