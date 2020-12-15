Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 4 Results):

URA 2-0 BUL

SC Villa 2-1 KCCA

Police 3-0 Busoga United

Onduparaka 1-1 Wakiso Giants

Soltilo Bright Stars 3-2 MYDA

Striker Steven Dese Mukwala scored twice as Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club overcame BUL away to the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, Jinja

The opening stanza of the game also watched by the Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry ended goal-less.

With 13 minutes to play, Mukwala gave the tax collectors the lead off Joackim Ojera’s assist.

On the stroke of full time, it was Mukwala again with the icing on the cake, again Ojera assisting.

Ojera was named man of the match, taking home Shs 100,000 for the performance.

This was URA’s fourth game of the campaign, a second successive win after a 2-1 win against Sports Club Villa at the Arena of Visions inside Ndejje University.

URA is now fourth on the log with 8 points from 2 wins and draws apiece.

BUL, on the other hand is 9th on the 16 team log with 4 points from 4 matches, a dismissal start for stand-in head coach Dan Mubiru whose head coach Arthur Kyesmira is away with the Uganda U-17 national team (Cubs) for the CECAFA U-17 tournament.

Elsewhere, Sports Club Villa out-witted KCCA 2-1 at the Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo.

Police humbled visiting Busoga United 3-0 at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Kasinde was the hero with a late strike for Soltilo Bright Stars during their 3-2 win against newly promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

Away in Arua city, Onduparaka shared the spoils with the draw masters Wakiso Giants 1 all.

Match day four continues with three matches on Wednesday, 16th December 2020.

Team Line Ups:

Bul XI: Abdul Kimera (GK), Denis Okot, Jimmy Kulaba, Walter Ochora, Godfrey Akol, Richard Wandyaka, Peter Onzima, Fredson Gwoto, Musa Esenu, Robert Mukongotya, Frederick Kigozi

Subs: Musa Walangalira, Vitalis Tabu, Martin Aprem, Charles Sempa, Deogracious Ojok, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Elvis Kibaale

URA XI: Alionzi Nafian (GK), Ashraf Mandela, Brian Majwega, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Patrick Mbowa, Julius Mutyaba, Shafik Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune, Joackiam Ojera, Ibrahim Juma Dada, Steven Mukwala

Subs: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Arafat Galiwango, Ivan Sserubiri, Michael Birungi, Ivan Ntege, Ronald Kigongo, Mikidadi Ssenyonga