Former rally driver Wilberforce Pole Pole has died as a result of complications from Covid-19.

Pole Pole was first treated at the Entebbe hospital last week before he was transferred to Victoria hospital, Kampala were he lost his life on Tuesday evening.

Pole Pole was an active driver in the mid-2000s. He achieved his first career victory during Collines Milles Rally in Rwanda in 2016 with Joseph Bongole as his co-driver.

He last featured in an event during the 2017 Pearl of Africa Rally. Even when he was away from the cockpit, Pole Pole attended most of the events as a spectator.

The motorsport fraternity is in shock at his passing.

“Pole Pole was not only my friend outside rally, buy he was as well a strong pillar in our participations.

“He used to give a few drivers support both financially and in kind. I can strongly say, the sport has lost a very good personality,” said Jonas Kasiime, a rally driver.

“Pole Pole was so jolly, selfless, loved competition. He was really a good man to all and my good friend,” said his former co-driver and rally driver Unissan Bakunda.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday at his ancestors home in Kitunga, Ntungamo