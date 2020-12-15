Sports Club Villa earned bragging rights in the Kampala Derby overcoming rivals KCCA FC on Tuesday in Bombo and condemning them to their first loss this season.

KCCA FC who had won all the opening three games had their run put to a halt with SC Villa winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Nicholas Kabonge and Ronald Ssekiganda.

Brian Aheebwa got the consolation for KCCA FC in stoppage time but the Jogoos held on to claim maximum points.

SC Villa came into the game on the back of a 2-1 loss to URA FC and needed an immediate response which they did.

From onset, the Uganda Premier League record Champions marched KCCA FC and opted to play a physical game that frustrated the visitors.

Kabonge opened the scores in the 33rd minute with a superb finish just outside the area with his low drive finding the back of the net on the far end.

Ten minutes into the second half, lanky forward Isaac Ogwang had a chance to extend SC Villa lead but his attempted lobe over goalkeeper Charles Lukwago sailed just above the crossbar.

KCCA FC Manager Mike Mutebi called fo changes bringing on Filbert Obenchan and Peter Magambo for Stefano Lori Mazengo and Samuel Kato respectively.

Sam Ssenyonjo who was quiet in the game sustained an injury and was replaced by Charles Lwanga.

Benson Muhindo who came off the bench set up Ssekiganda for Villa’s second goal with four minutes on the clock.

Whereas Aheebwa converted from the spot minutes later, the Jogoos held on to win and condemn KCCA FC to their first loss.

SC Villa will return to action on Saturday away to eternal rivals Express FC while KCCA FC will be at home to URA FC.

SC Villa Starting XI: Meddie Kibirige (GK), Gavin Kizito, Derrick Ndahiro, Moses Kigunddu, Asuman Harisheh, Amir Kakomo, Goffin Oyriwoth, Emmanuel Wasswa, Isaac Ogwang, Ronald Ssekiganda, Nicholas Kabonge

KCCA FC Starting XI: Charles Lukwago(GK), Dennis Iguma, Samuel Kato, Hassan Musana, Andrew Kigozi, Stefano Mazengo, Keziron Kizito, Ashraf Mugume, Herbert Achai, Brian Aheebwa, Samuel Ssenyonjo