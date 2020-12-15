The local organizing committee of the Masaza Cup 2020 has expelled two officials from the FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru for violating the camp rules and guidelines.

The two officials in the box are Simon Peter Mugerwa, head coach of Bulemeezi Ssaza team as well as Uthuman Wasswa, the chairman of Ssingo Ssaza.

The duo are accused of leaving this enclosed camp which is contrary to the guidelines especially of mixing up with the untested local communities.

These officials violated rule number 21 of the Masaza Cup guidelines that stops anyone (official or player) from leaving the camp at Njeru.

No visitors will be allowed in the camp. No player and official will be allowed to leave the camp without Masaza Cup Organizing Committee (MCOC) clearence. Permission to leave shall be based on highly exceptional cases. Defiant players and officials will be expelled from the camp. Rule No.21 of the 2020 Masaza Cup Guidelines.

Basing on the rule violated, the organizing committee passed the verdict of stopping the two officials to return to the camp unless when tested again.

“We have stopped Simon Peter Mugerwa and Uthuman Wasswa from stepping a foot at FUFA Technical Center because they flouted the camp rules and guidelines. These two officials left the camp which is contrary to the in-house rules.” A statement released by the committee reads.

Lee-way:

There is an escape window however, for these two officials to return, only after testing again for COVID-19.

“The opportunity to return to this camp should be after testing again for COVID-19 with the Central Public Health Laboratory for the betterment of the rest of the people in the camp” the statement adds.

In Mugerwa’s absence, former Uganda Cranes international Yusuf Kinene Senior handle the Bulemeezi recovery training session on Monday as well as Tuesday’s early morning drills.

Efforts to secure a comment from Mugerwa and Wasswa proved futile by press-time.

Meanwhile, the tournament continues with further action in the Butikiro group on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

There is a double header with a well-rested Mawogola taking on Ssingo during the early kick off at noon.

Later, Buluuli will face Butambala at 3 PM.

2020 Masaza Cup (Butikiro Group):

Next Matches (Tuesday, Tuesday, 15th December 2020):

Mawogola Vs Ssingo (12 PM) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Buluuli Vs Butambala (3 PM) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Results:

Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

