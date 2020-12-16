Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 4):
Wednesday Results:
- Kyetume 1-0 UPDF
- Vipers 2-1 Kitara
- Mbarara City 1-1 Express
Kyetume Football Club defender and captain Musitafa Mujjuzi was the hero with a last minute last winner past Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) during their 1-0 home win at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Mujjuzi’s penalty past goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa was awarded by referee Deogratius Opio Oguti after a foul in the goal area on second half substitute Steven Kabuye.
Moments before Kyetume’s penalty, UPDF had missed one by defender Fred Okot, saved by goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa after Seif Batte was felled into the area.
Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa was named the pilsner man of the match.
This was the first victory of the season for Kyetume who are tagged as the “The Slaughters” as they remain unbeaten in 4 matches.
Kyetume is now 6th on the 16 team log with 6 points and will face BUL this Sunday, 20th December 2020 at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.
Despite the defeat, UPDF, who suffer their first loss of the season remains third on the table standings with 9 points from 4 matches, behind KCCA and leaders Police.
Elsewhere, Vipers out-witted newcomers Kitara 2-1 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende for their first victory of the season.
Mbarara City rallied from a goal down to share the spoils 1 all with visiting Express at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.
Godfrey Lwesibawa gave Express the lead with a 23rd minute free-kick past goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba.
Mbarara City equalized when Ivorian defender Soulyeman Bamba scored against Mathias Muwanga in the Red Eagles’ goal posts.
Team Line Ups:
Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Henry Orom, Richard Matovu, Benon Tahomera, Musitafa Mujjuzi (Captain), Deo Isejja, Julius Lule, Sharif Saaka, Baker Buyala, Ezra Bidda, Ali Moses
Subs: Derrick Were (G.K), Ezra Kaye, Steven Kabuye, Emmanuel Obua, James Ssemambo, Felix Okot, Nicholas Kasozi
Officials:
Head Coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi
Assistant Coach: Baker Kasule
Goalkeeping Coach: Yusuf Ssenyonjo
UPDF XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K),Fred Okot, Issa Mubiru, Bright Joseph Vuni, Denis Ssekitoleko (Captain),Ibrahim Wamannah, Simon Monie Mbaziira, Ezekel Katende, Brian Kayanja, Brian Kalumba, Dickens Okwir
Subs: Sam Kintu, Ivan Kato, Robert Eseru, Sheif Batte, Hassan Hussein Zzinda, Paul Kabuye
Officials:
Head Coach: Kefa Kisala
Assistant Coach: Pius Ngabo
Match Officials:
Referee: Deogratius Opio Oguti
Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya
Assistant Referee 2: Richard Mugerwa
Fourth official: Siraji Mpyangu
Referee Assessor: Brian Miiro Nsubuga