Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 4):

Wednesday Results:

Kyetume 1-0 UPDF

Vipers 2-1 Kitara

Mbarara City 1-1 Express

Kyetume Football Club defender and captain Musitafa Mujjuzi was the hero with a last minute last winner past Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) during their 1-0 home win at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Mujjuzi’s penalty past goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa was awarded by referee Deogratius Opio Oguti after a foul in the goal area on second half substitute Steven Kabuye.

Moments before Kyetume’s penalty, UPDF had missed one by defender Fred Okot, saved by goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa after Seif Batte was felled into the area.

Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa was named the pilsner man of the match.

Issa Mubiru clears the ball as Kyetume defender Benon Tahomera closes by

This was the first victory of the season for Kyetume who are tagged as the “The Slaughters” as they remain unbeaten in 4 matches.

Kyetume is now 6th on the 16 team log with 6 points and will face BUL this Sunday, 20th December 2020 at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Despite the defeat, UPDF, who suffer their first loss of the season remains third on the table standings with 9 points from 4 matches, behind KCCA and leaders Police.

Elsewhere, Vipers out-witted newcomers Kitara 2-1 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende for their first victory of the season.

Mbarara City rallied from a goal down to share the spoils 1 all with visiting Express at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.

Godfrey Lwesibawa gave Express the lead with a 23rd minute free-kick past goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba.

Mbarara City equalized when Ivorian defender Soulyeman Bamba scored against Mathias Muwanga in the Red Eagles’ goal posts.

Kyetume XI Vs UPDF

Team Line Ups:

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Henry Orom, Richard Matovu, Benon Tahomera, Musitafa Mujjuzi (Captain), Deo Isejja, Julius Lule, Sharif Saaka, Baker Buyala, Ezra Bidda, Ali Moses

Subs: Derrick Were (G.K), Ezra Kaye, Steven Kabuye, Emmanuel Obua, James Ssemambo, Felix Okot, Nicholas Kasozi

Kyetume head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi talks to his players

Officials:

Head Coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Assistant Coach: Baker Kasule

Goalkeeping Coach: Yusuf Ssenyonjo

UPDF XI Vs Kyetume

UPDF XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K),Fred Okot, Issa Mubiru, Bright Joseph Vuni, Denis Ssekitoleko (Captain),Ibrahim Wamannah, Simon Monie Mbaziira, Ezekel Katende, Brian Kayanja, Brian Kalumba, Dickens Okwir

Subs: Sam Kintu, Ivan Kato, Robert Eseru, Sheif Batte, Hassan Hussein Zzinda, Paul Kabuye

Officials:

Head Coach: Kefa Kisala

Assistant Coach: Pius Ngabo

The match officials with Kyetume and UPDF captains

Match Officials:

Referee: Deogratius Opio Oguti

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Richard Mugerwa

Fourth official: Siraji Mpyangu

Referee Assessor: Brian Miiro Nsubuga