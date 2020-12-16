Mbarara City FC and Express FC played out a one all draw as the two teams faced off at Kakyeka Stadium on Wednesday.

Express FC took the lead through Godfrey Lwesibawa but Mbarara City FC rallied back to earn a point, courtesy of Ivorian defender Soulymane Bamba’s goal in the second half.

Mbarara City FC were coming into this game on the back of two successive losses to SC Villa and KCCA FC and made two changes from the team that lost 2-0 to KCCA FC with Jude Ssemugabi and Wol Makweth starting.

On the other hand, Express FC had won 2-1 against Soltilo Bright Stars FC in their last game and made just one change with George Ssenkaba replacing Charles Musiige who got injured in the previous game.

It was a game of two halves with the visitors looking better in the opening stanza while the Ankole Lions returned stronger in the second half and eventually salvaged a point.

Lwesibawa fired the Red Eagles in the lead at the 23rd minute mark with low free kick beating goalkeeper Muhammad Ssekeba at the near post. He had initially had two attempts from free kicks prior to converting this one

The robust winger moments later had an opportunity to double the lead but his attempted lobe over goalkeeper Ssekeba said just above.

The hosts still missing the services of head coach Brian Ssenyondo who is away with on duty with the Uganda U17 team improved in the second half, dominating proceedings.

Their relentless efforts were paid off when Bamba jumped high to node home the equalizer, 14 minutes to time.

The result means Mbarara City FC has collected just two points in their opening four games while Express FC have five in three games.

Mbarara City FC XI

Muhammad Ssekeba, Steven Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa, Hillary Mukundane, Souleymane Bamba, Pistis Barenge, Solomon Okwalinga, Jude Ssemugabi, Ivan Eyam, Bashir Mutanda, Wol Makueth

Express FC XI

Mathias Muwanga, Denis Mubuya, Arthur Kiggundu, Isa Lumu, Murushid Juuko, Daniel Shabena, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Abel Eturude, Frank Kalanda, George Ssenkaaba, Eric Kambale