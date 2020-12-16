Wednesday December 16, 2020

Kakyeeka stadium, 4pm

Mbarara City have confirmed the availability of strikers Makweth Wol and Jude Ssemugabi for the highly anticipated clash against Express FC at Kakyeeka on Wednesday.

The two forwards sat out the previous two defeats to KCCA and SC Villa and their return takes some pressure off Bashir Mutanda as the Ankole Lions seek their win of the season.

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa whose side won their last game 2-1 against Soltilo Bright Stars is aware of the threat posed by Mbarara City but despite missing a few key players, he is confident of victory.

Richard Wasswa Bbosa on duty

“We’ve been preparing well and we know it won’t be an easy task but our target is to keep the momentum going by winning,” Bbosa told the club website. “We have a few injuries but am sure the available players will do a good job” he stated.

His midfielder Godfrey Lwesibawa also believes the win in the previous game will spur them.

Godfrey Lwesibawa Credit: Express FC

“The win at home in our last game gave us morale and we hope to ride on that to keep the momentum going, the boys are ready and we’re looking for a win”.

Express FC have lost three of the six meetings winning two and drawing the other.