Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 4)

Wednesday, December 16, 2020:

Kyetume Vs UPDF – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (4 PM)

Vipers Vs Kitara – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Mbarara City Vs Express – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4 PM)

With three wins out of three games, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has remained a surprise pack of sorts with the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League at its infantry stage.

After back to back victories over Busoga United (3-0), Kitara (5-1) and BUL (2-1), Kefa Kisala’s charges visit Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s Kyetume at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

This is one of the three games lined up on the day. Vipers host hapless Kitara at Kitende and Mbarara City takes on Express at Kakyeka in Mbarara during the other two matches.

Talking about the UPDF’s visit to Kyetume, it is one contest that will be well battled.

Kyetume seeks for the first victory of the season following stalemates against Kitara (1-1), Wakiso Giants (2-2) and lately Busoga United (1-1).

There is a positive in the results posted by Kyetume, scoring and definitely the grey area is conceding in every match.

Key Actors:

UPDF’s goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa is one of the key pillars for the team, commanding the team well from the backline.

Wasswa coordinates hand-in-hand with team captain Denis “Afande” Ssekitoleko, Joseph Bright Vuni, left back Issa Mubiru and another left footed player Simon “Monie” Mbaziira who is deployed as a central defender.

Workaholic Ibrahim Wamannah provides the balance between midfield and attack alongside Sam Kintu and Hassan Zzinda.

Upfront, the club has been buzzing and firing on all cylinders. Left footed winger Ezikiel Katende, the Brian duo of Kalumba and Kayanja, Dickens Okwir, Seif Batte and the towering Robert Eseru.

Charles Ssebutinde is recovering from COVID-19 infection and goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo continues with the long road to recovery.

Team Kyetume has issues to do with their defence that has conceded in every game played this season.

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa needs to fix the missing link with defenders Julius Lule, Richard Matovu, Julius Lule, Julius Ntambi, Benon Tahomera and skipper Musitafa Mujjuzi.

The Slaughters’ midfield that has Nicholas Kasozi, Stephen Kabuye will be tasked to feed the hungry forwards Baker Buyala, Sharif Saaka and company.

A win for UPDF will see the army side top the standings after round four.

This game will be officiated by Deogratius Opio Oguti. Ronald Katenya and Richard Mugerwa are first and second assistant referees respectively.

Siraji Mpyangu will handle as the fourth official and Brian Miiro Nsubuga as the referee assessor.

Match Officials:

Referee: Deogratius Opio Oguti

Assistant Referee 1: Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2: Richard Mugerwa

Fourth official: Siraji Mpyangu