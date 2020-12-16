Vipers SC 2-1 Kitara

Paul Mucureezi and Daniel Sserunkuma came off the bench to score two goals in the second half as Vipers came from behind to beat Kitara FC.

Brian Mayanja had given the league’s new entrants the lead earlier.

The two teams played to a dull first half with less penetration from the hosts despite the visitors sitting behind and playing on the break.

There were a few chances with Muhammad Shaban, Najib Yiga and Disan Galiwango missing some good chances.

At the start of the second half, Bobosi Byaruhanga replaced injured Siraje Sentamu and later Daniel Sserunkuma and Paul Mucureezi came on for Iga and Jamil Kaliisa.

But it was the visitors that surprisingly went ahead when on the break, Mayanja combined well with Peter Lomoro to slot past Fabien Mutombora.

The hosts were awakened by the goal and Denis Mwemezi who had replaced Ibrahim Oriti set up fellow substitute Mucureezi who flicked the header over Kitara’s goalie for the equaliser in the 82nd minute.

Two minutes later, Sserunkuma tapped home after some good work by Muhammad Shaban inside the area.

The win takes Vipers to four points from two games and in 7th position while Kitara are second from bottom.

Vipers will be in action again on Sunday at Busoga United while Kitara hosts Onduparaka.