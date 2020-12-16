Wednesday December 16, 2020

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Reigning league champions Vipers SC host new league entrants Kitara in a bid to get off the mark.

Fred Kajoba’s side started their title defence with a single point from a 1-1 draw at Wakiso Giants and a similar result could create a mini crisis at the club after failing to go beyond the preliminary round in the Caf Champions League.

The hosts have midfielder Allan Kayiwa and Bobosi Byaruhanga back in contention for the game after missing the Wakiso Giants game but have no Rashid Toha who lost his sister.

Kitara are so far the whipping boys in the division after losses to UPDF (5-1) and Police (5-0) in their previous two home games.

With such a defence, Muhammad Shaban and company will be raring to get among goals.

Shaban returned with a bang on after a year out with a goal against the Purple Sharks on Saturday and will hope to build on that.

Brian Mayanja will be the main threat for the Hoima based side on the afternoon.