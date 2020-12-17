Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa was left frustrated by his team’s draw away to Mbarara City insisting his team could have won the game in the first half.

The Red Eagles went ahead through Godfrey Lwesibawa free kick but were pegged back by Solo Bamba equaliser in the second half for yet another draw for Express on the road.

“The game was going well, we had number of chances in the first half but we failed to take them. Had we taken them; the game would be done in the first half,” Bbosa told the media after the match.

“It was too physical in the second half, we didn’t create any clear-cut chances, they pinned us back with long balls.”

Nevertheless, the former SC Villa and Tororo United tactician whose side take on rivals SC Villa in the next encounter takes a point.

“It was a hard game, Mbarara is never easy, and they can do anything to anyone at their ground so we’ll take the point.”

The six time champions have won once and drawn two of their three games so far conceding a goal in each.