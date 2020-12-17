

Matchday Four witnessed Champions Vipers SC fight back to overcome a resilient Kitara FC while KCCA FC and UPDF who had had a perfect start suffered their first losses.



A spirited performance from SC Villa earned them bragging rights over rivals KCCA FC, winning 2-1 in Bombo while UPDF FC fell to Kyetume FC in Njeru courtesy of Mustafa Mujjuzi’s penalty.



Below is a list of the players that performed well across the eight games played.



Goalkeeper: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC)



He was superb against Kyetume FC and managed to save a penalty taken by Isa Mubiru before Mujjuzi moments later converted from the spot to hand Kyetume FC all three points.



Mutakubwa comes in goal ahead of Derrick Emukule who also was able to deny Onduparaka FC from the spot.



Right Back: Dennis Rukundo (Police FC)



Another solid performance from Rukundo who maintains his slot on my team for the second successive matchday.



He provided the assist for Derrick Kakooza as Police FC went ahead to defeat Busoga United FC and ascend to the summit of the league.



Left Back: Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa)



Combined well with Goffin Ofoywroth on the left flank for SC Villa as they defeated rivals KCCA FC.



He rarely gave chance for KCCA FC to operate on his side and always spared time to move up front whenever they were in attack.



Centre Back: Geriga Atendele (Wakiso Giants FC)



With Wakiso Giants FC playing a three-man defence line against Onduparaka FC, Atendele who is ideally a right back did well and often halted attacks by Onduparaka FC forwards.



Centre Back: Soulymane Bamba (Mbarara City FC)



Quit an improvement from Soulymane Bamba, given his performance from the two games before facing Express FC.



He looked awful against SC Villa and KCCA FC but against Express FC, the Ivorian defender managed to tame Frank Kalanda until he was withdrawn.



He would later go on to find the equalizer for the Ankole Lions to at least salvage a point at least.



Holding Midfield: Sam Kayongo (Police FC)

One of the unsung players in the Uganda Premier League yet very important in his position.



Just like it was last season, he gives Police FC stability in midfield, cover to the back line and always make timely interceptions.



Kayongo was excellent against Busoga United FC and was named man of the match.

Central Midfield: Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa)



He look sluggish but yet very sure about his moves and calculative on when to play or hold onto the ball.



Ssekiganda was instrumental as SC Villa overcame KCCA FC, including scoring the second goal for the Jogoos.



Forward: Ronald Ssempala (Soltilo Bright Stars FC)



He orchestrated the comeback for Soltilo Bright Stars FC against MYDA FC by netting a second half brace.



Ssempala’s two goals and a stoppage time winner from Ibrahim Kasinde guided the team to it’s first win this season.



Forward: Steven Mukwala (URA FC)



Him and Ssempala are the only players that managed a brace on matchday four.



His brace against BUL FC helped the Tax Collectors to move up to fourth place on the log with eight points.



Forward: Dan Sserunkuma (Vipers SC)



Arguably one of the best strikers in the league currently despite falling out of favour at Vipers SC.



When the opportunity to play was availed, he came off the bench to score the winner as the Champions rallied back to overcome a stubborn Kitara FC side.



Left Wing: Joachim Ojera (URA FC)



He literally worked for URA’s win against BUL FC, assiting Steven Mukwala on both goals.



This was the third assist for the diminutive winger this season. The first against Mbarara City FC was also to Mukwala.



Coach: Baker Mbowa (Bright Stars FC)



Mentions

Shaban Wasswa (Onduparaka FC)

Mustafa Mujjuzi (Kyetume FC)

Emmanuel Wasswa (SC Villa)

Derrick Emukule (Wakiso Giants FC)

Paul Mucureezi (Vipers SC)