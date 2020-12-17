Masaza Cup 2020 (Butikiro Group):

Ssingo Vs Bulemeezi – 12 PM

Mawogola Vs Buluuli – 3 PM

The Masaza Cup 2020 continues with further action in Butikiro group on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

There will be a double header with a wounded Ssingo, 3-0 losers to Mawogola taking on the defending champions Bulemeezi.

Bulemeezi will be without head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa, who was expelled from the Njeru camp rules when he left unceremoniously contrary to the in-house guidelines of this camp.

In Mugerwa’s absence, his assistant Yusuf Kinene will take upon the responsibility to lead the team.

Yusuf Kinene keeps a keen eye as Simon Peter Mugerwa is sanitized

Kinene has expressed readiness to take upon the duties and lead Bulemeezi to the quarter finals.

“This is not the first time that I am in such a situation to take upon Bulemeezi on interim basis. We have been training well since the official opening match on Saturday and set for the second game” Kinene disclosed.

Both Ssingo and Bulemeezi are targeting their first wins of the campaign with the quest for qualification to the quarter finals.

Ssingo’s head coach Michael Kabali has a big task at hand, to restore sanity in the camp after a reported players’ revolt.

Buluuli’s head coach Noa Mugerwa with the Buluuli players

In the second match on Thursday, December 17, 2020, Mawogola will square up with Buluuli at 3 PM.

Mawogola eyes for the second victory after a comprehensive 3-0 win against Buluuli on Tuesday.

All the focus will be on Mawogola’s two goal hero Alex Mutebi (Hazard) to see if he replicates the form.

The tournament rules do not allow players who have featured in the Uganda Premier League and the FUFA Big League as well as the national teams.

Results:

Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Butambala Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Mawogola 3-0 Ssingo

Ssingo Buluuli 1-2 Butambala

Top Scorers:

Alex Mutebi (Mawogola) – 2 Goals

Henry Tenywa (Buluuli) – 2 Goals

Sharif Nsereko (Butambala) – 2 Goals

Bernard Kateregga (Bulemeezi) – 1 Goal

Joseph Ssewaali (Ssingo) – 1 Goal

Herbert Kibirango (Mawogola) – 1 Goal